'Some of the oldest photos of Sunderland I have ever seen': Here's how to see even more
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
They are all more than 100 years old and they give a striking glimpse into Wearside’s past.
Sunderland’s shopping scene 100 years ago
They show a horse-drawn fire engine dashing up High Street East, Binns in Fawcett Street, people relaxing in Mowbray Park and a packed High Street West.
But there are even more to view if you get along to the December talk of Sunderland Antiquarian Society on December 19.
These four photos were shared with the Sunderland Echo by Philip Curtis from the society and it is Philip who will be giving the illustrated talk in the Bethany Hall in Bede Tower, Ryhope Road.
‘It should be a fascinating, nostalgic evening’
He said: “It should be a fascinating, nostalgic evening showing how the the old town looked in the early part of the 20th century including shopping, business, housing, entertainment, sport, notable individuals and events.”
Doors open at 6.40pm for the talk which starts at 7.30pm and all are welcome. There is disabled access.
Philip added: “ The talk is vividly illustrated and its title is Sunderland in the early 20th Century.”
A treasure trove for Sunderland history
Thanks yet again to Philip for a look back at wonderful Wearside memories.
You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.
You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org
And to become a member, email [email protected]
