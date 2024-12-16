This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Look at these fantastic photos of Sunderland which all have an intriguing link.

They are all more than 100 years old and they give a striking glimpse into Wearside’s past.

Sunderland’s shopping scene 100 years ago

The fire brigade racing up High Street East in an early 1900s photo. | sunderland antiquarian society

But there are even more to view if you get along to the December talk of Sunderland Antiquarian Society on December 19.

These four photos were shared with the Sunderland Echo by Philip Curtis from the society and it is Philip who will be giving the illustrated talk in the Bethany Hall in Bede Tower, Ryhope Road.

Historian Philip Curtis from Sunderland Antiquarian Society. | se

‘It should be a fascinating, nostalgic evening’

He said: “It should be a fascinating, nostalgic evening showing how the the old town looked in the early part of the 20th century including shopping, business, housing, entertainment, sport, notable individuals and events.”

Fawcett Street as it looked 114 years ago. | sunderland antiquarian society

High Street West was packed in this view from 1908. | sunderland antiquarian society

Doors open at 6.40pm for the talk which starts at 7.30pm and all are welcome. There is disabled access.

Philip added: “ The talk is vividly illustrated and its title is Sunderland in the early 20th Century.”

Mowbray Park attracted lots of sightseers in this scene from 1905. | sunderland antiquarian society

A treasure trove for Sunderland history

Thanks yet again to Philip for a look back at wonderful Wearside memories.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society which is starting its new season of illustrated talks. | other 3rd party

You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]