Here's my choice for a perfect 1980s Sunderland shopping trip at Xmas: What's yours?

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 13th Dec 2024

Picture the scene. You’re cramming in a whole Christmas shop in one session.

You’ll need to pick the perfect retail journey and here’s my selection to get you thinking.

It includes Binns, Greenwoods, Gibbons and Harrisons.

But we are sure you will have your own favourites. Have a look at our Echo archive choices and then get in touch with your own.

Shops galore in our 1980s Christmas retail journey.

1. A Merry Sunderland shopping Christmas

You could hardly let Christmas go by without a trip to Binns and that's just what this customer did in 1980.

2. Binns clothes department

Suit anyone? Caslaws was a top option for the best fitting in High Street West.

3. Caslaws in 1980

Friends round for Christmas? No problem. Get some more chairs from Nelsons in Vine Place in 1981.

4. Nelsons for furniture

