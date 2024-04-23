Nine perfect picnic photos from Sunderland over the years

Mowbray Park, Barnes Park and Ryhope scenes

By Chris Cordner
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 16:01 BST

Get the picnic basket out - because we are going on a retro photo journey.

Today is National Picnic Day which is designed to celebrate a perfect meal outdoors.

The trend is thought to have started in France in the 18th Century but Sunderland people love a spot of al fresco dining as these photos show.

Join us in Barnes Park, Ryhope and Mowbray Park for these Echo archive photos from 2000 to 2022.

Nine Echo archive photos sandwiched into one superb gallery of scenes.

1. A spread of picnic pictures

Fun, sun, Punch and Judy and a picnic. What more could you want on a day out in Mowbray Park in June 2000.

2. Mealtime in Mowbray Park

Picnic time at Washington School in July 2003 and these pupils were tucking into snacks on new tables.

3. Taking a break in Washington

Plenty to be cheerful about at Planet House where the new picnic area was opened in July 2004.

4. Dishing up at Planet House

