Wearsiders are being urged to have their say on plans for a new community garden in the heart of the city.

A series of meetings next week will give people a chance to share their views on the garden which is being developed on a patch of land in Mowbray Park, next to the Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens.

Where the new garden will be created

The move comes after Sunderland City Council was awarded £180,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) in October to create an inclusive Community Garden space inside the park.

Coun John Price, Cabinet Member for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: "We're very excited about this new community garden and we really want people to come along and get involved in the consultation events.

"This is going to transform what's currently an underused corner of Mowbray Park into an interactive, inclusive, and fully accessible container garden, with raised beds, seating, and paving. I think it's going to be fabulous.

The public can have their say on the plans

"Above all, this is a garden which is being created by the community, for the community, with the help and support of skilled community development workers who understand the importance of cultivating communities to help sustainable projects to thrive in our city.

"We're already working alongside several local groups and businesses, building on existing relationships and creating new partnerships to ensure that the garden becomes a safe and inclusive space for everyone who wants to spend time there.

"So this is the chance to help shape the garden's future and tell us what you want to grow in this fantastic community space."

The Garden is being developed in partnership with local people and groups who will decide its design and use. While delivery partner ‘Outdoor and Sustainability Education Specialist (OASES) are providing specialist design, support and training, and leading on the current consultation sessions.

Three events will be held

Three consultation drop in sessions are being held at the Winter Gardens glasshouse entrance of Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens on:

Tuesday 20 February 10am - 2pm

Wednesday 21 February 10am - 2pm

Saturday 24 February12 noon - 2pm

