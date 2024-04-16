11 fantastic shows which came to the Sunderland Empire

Cue your memories of 11 wonderful shows we have seen at the Empire Theatre in Sunderland.
From Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to Mamma Mia, it’s been an impressive array of scenes and we have memories from 2005 to 2022.
All this at a theatre which made its own news this year when it was honoured with a blue plaque to show its importance in the city.
Have a browse through our picture gallery.
And to find out about the shows on the way to the Empire, visit here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.