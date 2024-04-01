Sunderland April Fool's Day stories from over the years
It's that time of year when pranksters are out and about.
April 1 is here and the Sunderland Echo has been known to try out a few April Fool's Day japes of its own over the years. Tell us if you recall these.
Charlie Hurley in rock
Who remembers this tale from 2008 when we told our readers that Charlie Hurley, Niall Quinn and Roy Keane would be immortalised in stonework at Claxheugh Rock.
We even suggested that one fan would get the chance to have their own face included in the memorial.
Echo man and the Empire
Then came the 2015 suggestion that "Echo man" was to be given a prize place atop Sunderland Empire.
The Spire to be painted black and white
Or how about this one from 2017. For that year's April Fools' prank, we reported that Sunderland's newest bridge, Northern Spire, was to be painted black and white in a fight-back against rogue drones.
Some of our other efforts from years gone by include reporting that Sunderland was to be absorbed into a new boundary of "Greater Tyneside".
Maybe you fell for the one about a wind turbine-powered car was to be produced in the city.
