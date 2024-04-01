Sunderland April Fool's Day stories from over the years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's that time of year when pranksters are out and about.

April 1 is here and the Sunderland Echo has been known to try out a few April Fool's Day japes of its own over the years. Tell us if you recall these.

Charlie Hurley in rock

Who remembers this tale from 2008 when we told our readers that Charlie Hurley, Niall Quinn and Roy Keane would be immortalised in stonework at Claxheugh Rock.

The 2008 tale of the SAFC legends immortalised in a Mount Rushmore-style tribute.

We even suggested that one fan would get the chance to have their own face included in the memorial.

Echo man and the Empire

Then came the 2015 suggestion that "Echo man" was to be given a prize place atop Sunderland Empire.

Echo man gets a new home in 2015.

The Spire to be painted black and white

Or how about this one from 2017. For that year's April Fools' prank, we reported that Sunderland's newest bridge, Northern Spire, was to be painted black and white in a fight-back against rogue drones.

The artist's impression of the black and white bridge in 2017.

Some of our other efforts from years gone by include reporting that Sunderland was to be absorbed into a new boundary of "Greater Tyneside".

Maybe you fell for the one about a wind turbine-powered car was to be produced in the city.