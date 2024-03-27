Nine pictures from the Sunderland stage as we celebrate World Theatre Day

The curtain is up on these Echo archive theatre memories

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Mar 2024, 11:33 GMT

Cue the spotlight, the actors and the action as we celebrate World Theatre Day.

Have a look at nine Echo archive photos of these Wearside stage scenes.

World Theatre Day has been running since 1961 and we are marking the occasion with a look at the Empire, Royalty, Gala and more.

It's your mark to look back on pantos, dramas and behind the scenes fun.

The stage is set for loads of memories thanks to these Echo archive photos.

1. The spotlight is on you

Sunderland's once popular Avenue Theatre in Gill Bridge Avenue before it went out of existence after 150 years of entertainment.

2. Last week before closing

The 2012 Royalty Theatre pantomime was Sleeping Beauty. Here are the stars of the show, left to right; Princess Aurora played by Jenny Wemyss, Tickles played by Andrew Barella, Dame Goodbody played by Lee Stewart, and Lord Chamberlain Fusspot played by Robert Cockburn.

3. Ready at the Royalty

Girls from schools across County Durham preparing for their first performance of "Olympics" at the Gala Theatre in Durham in 2012.

4. Great at the Gala

