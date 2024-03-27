Nine pictures from the Sunderland stage as we celebrate World Theatre Day

World Theatre Day has been running since 1961 and we are marking the occasion with a look at the Empire, Royalty, Gala and more.
It's your mark to look back on pantos, dramas and behind the scenes fun.
1. The spotlight is on you
The stage is set for loads of memories thanks to these Echo archive photos.
2. Last week before closing
Sunderland's once popular Avenue Theatre in Gill Bridge Avenue before it went out of existence after 150 years of entertainment.
3. Ready at the Royalty
The 2012 Royalty Theatre pantomime was Sleeping Beauty. Here are the stars of the show, left to right; Princess Aurora played by Jenny Wemyss, Tickles played by Andrew Barella, Dame Goodbody played by Lee Stewart, and Lord Chamberlain Fusspot played by Robert Cockburn.
4. Great at the Gala
Girls from schools across County Durham preparing for their first performance of "Olympics" at the Gala Theatre in Durham in 2012.
