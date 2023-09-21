Sunderland's Royalty Theatre announces new season line-up for its 99th year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland's Royalty Theatre, which dates back to 1925, has announced its 2023/2024 programme of plays as it approaches its centenary year.

Sunderland's Royalty Theatre, off Chester Road

The season kicks off with Patrick Barlow’s highly- acclaimed adaptation of the much-loved thriller The 39 Steps, running from 26 to 30 September.

This is followed by Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, from 24 to 28 October.

The year will be seen out with the ever-popular pantomime, Aladdin, running for 14 performances between 7 and 23 December.

In the new year, theatre fans can look forward to Peter Coke’s comedy Breath of Spring, running from 6 to 10 February. This is followed in April by studio production The Effect, from 17 to 20 April.

The season will conclude in dramatic style with a much-anticipated adaptation of Paula Hawkin’s novel The Girl on the Train, running from 18 to 22 June.

In addition, the theatre, which is just off Chester Road, will be hosting the Durham and Sunderland One-act festival in March.

Chairperson Andrew Barella said: “We’ve worked hard to get a selection of plays that we believe has something for everyone, whether it’s crazy comedy or serious drama, or anything in between.

"The quality of our productions last season has set a high bar and our first few casts for this season are already showing that we can continue with that momentum. We’re very close to our centenary season, for which we’ve got some intriguing plans, and we believe this season will set us up very nicely for that."

Tickets

Tickets for regular season shows are £10 or £8.50 for concessions

Tickets can be booked via www.ticketsource.co.uk/royaltytheatre or on 0333 666 3366.