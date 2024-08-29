Pints, pubs and Pennywell - a story of Sunderland in 1993
The Pride in Pennywell campaign was a big project in 1993 and it aimed to lift the image of the area.
A new name for the former Pennywell Inn
Along with it came the re-launch and renaming of a pub which became known as the Pride in Pennywell.
Vaux Group managing director Frank Nicholson did the honours of formally re-naming the public house.
‘I hope the pub will act as a flagship’
“I hope the pub will act as a flagship for the feelings of the estate, ” he told 100 guests in the re-designed lounge back in 1993.
The name change was a natural for the house once Vaux decided to give the old Pennywell Inn a £130,000 facelift.
Fighting back against national publicity
Mr Nicholson was co-chairman of the Pride in Pennywell campaign, which had been launched 18 months earlier.
Its aim was to counter national publicity, which was giving the estate a notorious reputation.
The “appalling bad publicity” had been engulfing Pennywell, said Mr Nicholson.
