Pints, pubs and Pennywell - a story of Sunderland in 1993

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Let’s raise a toast to this Sunderland pub which had a Summer launch 31 years ago.

The Pride in Pennywell campaign was a big project in 1993 and it aimed to lift the image of the area.

A new name for the former Pennywell Inn

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More When The Ashbrooke in Sunderland made town history - all thanks to plastic cards

Along with it came the re-launch and renaming of a pub which became known as the Pride in Pennywell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vaux Group managing director Frank Nicholson did the honours of formally re-naming the public house.

Three cheers to the new The Pride in Pennywell. Pictured are; Front: Elaine Hutchinson, Julie Worral and Dawn Rodwell; Middle row: Betty Hepton, Kelly Bacon and Marjorie Atkinson; Rear: Paul James. Frank Nicolson and David Ditmar. | se

‘I hope the pub will act as a flagship’

“I hope the pub will act as a flagship for the feelings of the estate, ” he told 100 guests in the re-designed lounge back in 1993.

The name change was a natural for the house once Vaux decided to give the old Pennywell Inn a £130,000 facelift.

The day the newly renamed Pride In Pennywell pub opened in Sunderland. | se

Fighting back against national publicity

Mr Nicholson was co-chairman of the Pride in Pennywell campaign, which had been launched 18 months earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A view of the same pub in 1977 when it was known as the Pennywell Inn. Customers and their children were holding a Jubilee party at the venue. | se

Its aim was to counter national publicity, which was giving the estate a notorious reputation.

The “appalling bad publicity” had been engulfing Pennywell, said Mr Nicholson.

Tell us if you were a regular in the Pride in Pennywell and what you remember about the pub by emailing [email protected]