Eight great interviews: Packed with Sunderland memories for you to listen to

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Feb 2025, 10:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Have you heard them yet? It’s a packed library of interviews all about about Sunderland’s past.

If you want to enjoy a whole series of insights into Wearside history, look no further.

Eight packed episodes now available

The first series of Wearside Echoes is available to listen to on all major podcast platforms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands.Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands.
Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

There are eight episodes to enjoy, from a mum whose daughter had a heart transplant to a man who founded a museum packed with SAFC memorabilia.

To give you a reminder, here are those episodes in detail.

Writing on the back of the wallpaper

Dave Murray who shared childhood memories for the first ever episode of the Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.Dave Murray who shared childhood memories for the first ever episode of the Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.
Dave Murray who shared childhood memories for the first ever episode of the Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors. | se

Dave Murray - known to his fans as the Mackem Folk Singer - shared memories of his childhood;

And how he started writing songs by hiding them on the back of the bedroom wallpaper.

Ryhope-born Glenda Young.Ryhope-born Glenda Young.
Ryhope-born Glenda Young. | Submitted

Glenda Young who wrote little stories as a child growing up in Ryhope.

She became a best-selling author years later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Memories galore from Sunderland man Bill Barron.Memories galore from Sunderland man Bill Barron.
Memories galore from Sunderland man Bill Barron. | se

Bill Barron who grew up thinking that Stan Laurel was his real uncle.

His childhood was filled with backstage memories of the Empire Theatre in Sunderland.

A passion for helping the disabled

Award-winning business owner Tara Mackings.Award-winning business owner Tara Mackings.
Award-winning business owner Tara Mackings. | ugc

Tara Mackings who is an award-winning business boss.

She shared childhood memories of days at the beach, her love of music and a passion for helping others, especially the disabled.

Fiona Simpson who changed careers so she could set up an arts-based company for children.Fiona Simpson who changed careers so she could set up an arts-based company for children.
Fiona Simpson who changed careers so she could set up an arts-based company for children. | se

Fiona Simpson who quit a career in law to bring up her family in her home town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She set up her own company called Artventurers which involved art classes for children where they could be creative and messy at the same time.

Michael Ganley speaking to the Sunderland Echo for the next episode of our Wearside Echoes podcast.Michael Ganley speaking to the Sunderland Echo for the next episode of our Wearside Echoes podcast.
Michael Ganley speaking to the Sunderland Echo for the next episode of our Wearside Echoes podcast. | se

Michael Ganley, the founder of the Sunderland Fans Museum.

He spoke to Wearside Echoes to describe how growing up in two deprived areas of the city shaped him.

A chef with a taste for adventure

Former international chef Alun Lee Davies has shared his life story with Wearside Echoes.Former international chef Alun Lee Davies has shared his life story with Wearside Echoes.
Former international chef Alun Lee Davies has shared his life story with Wearside Echoes. | se

Alun Lee Davies, who is possibly the most travelled chef ever to come from Wearside.

He catered at hotels across the North East and even for the Saudi royal family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Cheryl Archbold who launched the Bea's 500 Crew as a 'pay it forward' group to help others.Cheryl Archbold who launched the Bea's 500 Crew as a 'pay it forward' group to help others.
Cheryl Archbold who launched the Bea's 500 Crew as a 'pay it forward' group to help others. | se

Cheryl Archbold who is a passionate campaigner for awareness of organ donation.

She remembered the day in 2023 that she and husband Terry got the news they had waited 14 months for: The day their little girl Beatrix, then aged two, had been found a new heart.

A second series of Wearside Echoes is being planned and will be with you later in 2025.

In the meantime, enjoy the first series in full, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.

You will find all of the episodes, here.

Related topics:SunderlandInterviewsMemoriesMusicNorth East

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice