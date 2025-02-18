Eight great interviews: Packed with Sunderland memories for you to listen to
If you want to enjoy a whole series of insights into Wearside history, look no further.
Eight packed episodes now available
The first series of Wearside Echoes is available to listen to on all major podcast platforms.
There are eight episodes to enjoy, from a mum whose daughter had a heart transplant to a man who founded a museum packed with SAFC memorabilia.
To give you a reminder, here are those episodes in detail.
Writing on the back of the wallpaper
Dave Murray - known to his fans as the Mackem Folk Singer - shared memories of his childhood;
Glenda Young who wrote little stories as a child growing up in Ryhope.
Bill Barron who grew up thinking that Stan Laurel was his real uncle.
A passion for helping the disabled
Tara Mackings who is an award-winning business boss.
She shared childhood memories of days at the beach, her love of music and a passion for helping others, especially the disabled.
Fiona Simpson who quit a career in law to bring up her family in her home town.
She set up her own company called Artventurers which involved art classes for children where they could be creative and messy at the same time.
Michael Ganley, the founder of the Sunderland Fans Museum.
He spoke to Wearside Echoes to describe how growing up in two deprived areas of the city shaped him.
A chef with a taste for adventure
Alun Lee Davies, who is possibly the most travelled chef ever to come from Wearside.
Cheryl Archbold who is a passionate campaigner for awareness of organ donation.
She remembered the day in 2023 that she and husband Terry got the news they had waited 14 months for: The day their little girl Beatrix, then aged two, had been found a new heart.
A second series of Wearside Echoes is being planned and will be with you later in 2025.
In the meantime, enjoy the first series in full, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.
You will find all of the episodes, here.
