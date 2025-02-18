Have you heard them yet? It’s a packed library of interviews all about about Sunderland’s past.

If you want to enjoy a whole series of insights into Wearside history, look no further.

Eight packed episodes now available

The first series of Wearside Echoes is available to listen to on all major podcast platforms.

Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

There are eight episodes to enjoy, from a mum whose daughter had a heart transplant to a man who founded a museum packed with SAFC memorabilia.

To give you a reminder, here are those episodes in detail.

Writing on the back of the wallpaper

Dave Murray who shared childhood memories for the first ever episode of the Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors. | se

Dave Murray - known to his fans as the Mackem Folk Singer - shared memories of his childhood;

Ryhope-born Glenda Young. | Submitted

Glenda Young who wrote little stories as a child growing up in Ryhope.

Memories galore from Sunderland man Bill Barron. | se

Bill Barron who grew up thinking that Stan Laurel was his real uncle.

A passion for helping the disabled

Award-winning business owner Tara Mackings. | ugc

Tara Mackings who is an award-winning business boss.

Fiona Simpson who changed careers so she could set up an arts-based company for children. | se

Fiona Simpson who quit a career in law to bring up her family in her home town.

Michael Ganley speaking to the Sunderland Echo for the next episode of our Wearside Echoes podcast. | se

Michael Ganley, the founder of the Sunderland Fans Museum.

A chef with a taste for adventure

Former international chef Alun Lee Davies has shared his life story with Wearside Echoes. | se

Alun Lee Davies, who is possibly the most travelled chef ever to come from Wearside.

Cheryl Archbold who launched the Bea's 500 Crew as a 'pay it forward' group to help others. | se

Cheryl Archbold who is a passionate campaigner for awareness of organ donation.

A second series of Wearside Echoes is being planned and will be with you later in 2025.

In the meantime, enjoy the first series in full, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.