One of Sunderland’s finest football fan ambassadors has opened up about his childhood for the very first time.

Michael Ganley, the founder of the Sunderland Fans Museum, spoke to Wearside Echoes to describe how growing up in two deprived areas of the city shaped him.

Michael Ganley speaking to the Sunderland Echo for the next episode of our Wearside Echoes podcast. | se

Games of kerbie in the street

The proud Mackem and SAFC fan re-lived everything from games of kerbie in the street, to how he became the man behind a truly unique museum.

It’s all in episode six of our fortnightly podcast, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors, which is packed with childhood memories from well known Sunderland people.

Tony Clarke Funeral Directors are the sponsors of our new podcast series. | other 3rd party

Michael was born in Railway Court which was ‘a stone’s throw from the orphanage in the East End’

Raleigh Striker bike for Christmas

But it was when he moved to Southwick that he had most memories.

Christmas was a special time. ‘Like lots of kids of that age, I remember getting that first bike. It was a Raleigh Striker.

Young Michael Ganley, the Sunderland lad who had an unfaltering love of SAFC. | ugc

“I remember getting a Kermit the frog puppet and one of those inflatable chairs that everyone wanted.’

Michael’s most vivid memories were to do with games of football and kerbie in the street.

Fifty pence ‘flighty’ footballs which swerved through the air

‘It wasn’t with a leather ball,” he said “It was with a 50 pence flighty. It would be kicked and it would be swerving like Alberto Carlos!”

Michael Ganley, the little lad who always loved to play football. | ugc

It helped shape Michael as a person and he said: “I love the fact that I can say to people that where I am now with the museum is within the Southwick ward.”

He described being proud to share his childhood story with Wearside Echoes and added: “It is something I have never done before.”

Walking home from Roker Park to Park Lane bus station

He talked of his passion for SAFC and how it led to him amassing a huge collection of memorabilia.

Fans' Museum founder Michael Ganley. | sn

He would walk home on match days from Roker Park to Park Lane bus station and said: “Football was always the driving force for me.”

The collection of souvenirs grew and by 2019, he and his ‘formidable group’ of colleagues had taken the keys to the Fans Museum where Michael’s vast collection is now based.

The one piece of memorabilia which has eluded him

There’s much more to Michael’s interview, including him revealing that one piece of memorabilia which has eluded him.

Michael Ganley's childhood days were full of fond memories. | ugc

To find out what it is, and to enjoy the rest of Michael’s story, catch the podcast here.

