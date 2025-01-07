My incredible podcast interview with Michael Ganley: The journey of a Sunderland fan like no other
Michael Ganley, the founder of the Sunderland Fans Museum, spoke to Wearside Echoes to describe how growing up in two deprived areas of the city shaped him.
Games of kerbie in the street
The proud Mackem and SAFC fan re-lived everything from games of kerbie in the street, to how he became the man behind a truly unique museum.
It’s all in episode six of our fortnightly podcast, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors, which is packed with childhood memories from well known Sunderland people.
Michael was born in Railway Court which was ‘a stone’s throw from the orphanage in the East End’
Raleigh Striker bike for Christmas
But it was when he moved to Southwick that he had most memories.
Christmas was a special time. ‘Like lots of kids of that age, I remember getting that first bike. It was a Raleigh Striker.
“I remember getting a Kermit the frog puppet and one of those inflatable chairs that everyone wanted.’
Michael’s most vivid memories were to do with games of football and kerbie in the street.
Fifty pence ‘flighty’ footballs which swerved through the air
‘It wasn’t with a leather ball,” he said “It was with a 50 pence flighty. It would be kicked and it would be swerving like Alberto Carlos!”
It helped shape Michael as a person and he said: “I love the fact that I can say to people that where I am now with the museum is within the Southwick ward.”
He described being proud to share his childhood story with Wearside Echoes and added: “It is something I have never done before.”
Walking home from Roker Park to Park Lane bus station
He talked of his passion for SAFC and how it led to him amassing a huge collection of memorabilia.
He would walk home on match days from Roker Park to Park Lane bus station and said: “Football was always the driving force for me.”
The collection of souvenirs grew and by 2019, he and his ‘formidable group’ of colleagues had taken the keys to the Fans Museum where Michael’s vast collection is now based.
The one piece of memorabilia which has eluded him
There’s much more to Michael’s interview, including him revealing that one piece of memorabilia which has eluded him.
To find out what it is, and to enjoy the rest of Michael’s story, catch the podcast here.
All of the interviews for the Wearside Echoes podcast series were conducted by Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner who has been a part of the Echo team, and that of its sister papers, for 44 years.
