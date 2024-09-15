Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was the year when we said goodbye to a legendary Sunderland character - and to the rain.

We’re talking about 1959 when some stories with a quirky twist were making the headlines.

Maggie Latimer, better known as fishwife Maggie O’Hare, died aged 83 that year.

The ultimate fishwife

Anne Crane, Dorothy Maddison and Maggie O'Hare discuss the fine morning as they wait for the fish to be auctioned in 1939. | se

She had been plying her trade since she was 10 years old and sold fish from a basket on the local streets.

Deck chairs like gold dust

You just couldn’t move on Sunderland’s sea front in 1959. Deck chairs were being hired out quicker than workers could stack them.

Every deck chair taken in this 1959 August scene in Sunderland. | se

There was barely a drop of rain as temperatures kept rising throughout the Summer.

Day after day, Sunderland Corporation’s stock of 5,000 deck chairs and 300 beach tents were all rented out, and the 500-space car park filled to capacity.

Crowds reached 250,000 people that Summer

William Holden was the entertainment manager for the town at the time and he reckoned crowds peaked at 250,000.

Some people found their own way to keep cool including Dale Jackson, 28, who went water skiing off Whitburn.

Dale Jackson enjoying a water skiing session off Whitburn in August 1959. | se

The town welcomed the Prime Minister to Sunderland that year.

An Echo report said that Harold Macmillan and his wife, Lady Dorothy, had received their “friendliest reception yet”, during a three-day tour of the North East.

Over to you

The Prime Minister takes a keen interest in a Sunderland workshop in 1959. | se

A new washery, capable of dealing with up to 275 tons of coal an hour, was introduced at Silksworth pit in 1959.

Get in touch to tell us which year you would like to see in the nostalgia section of the Sunderland Echo.