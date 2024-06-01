Remembering Maggie O'Hare, a legend from the time of Sunderland's 'fishwives'

By Chris Cordner
Published 1st Jun 2024, 05:24 BST
‘I can eat half a loaf of bread and butter with a pint of beer for my supper’

One of Sunderland’s finest. That was Maggie O’Hare who was the ultimate in fishwives.

She could carry a basket full of fish on her head and was still doing it when she was 80.

Her incredible life has been remembered by historian Philip Curtis from Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Fishwives were a common sight on the streets of old Sunderland.

Fishwives at Sunderland Fish Quay in 1939. Here are Anne Crane, Dorothy Maddison and Maggie O'Hare discussing the fine morning as they wait for the fish to be auctionedFishwives at Sunderland Fish Quay in 1939. Here are Anne Crane, Dorothy Maddison and Maggie O'Hare discussing the fine morning as they wait for the fish to be auctioned
But by the 1950s, there were very few left. One who continued to sell fish around the town was Margaret Latimer, who was better known as Maggie O’Hare which was her maiden name.

70 years of incredible dedication

By 1954, Maggie was 78 and living in Harrison’s Buildings at the bottom of High Street East.

Maggie O'Hare, a fishwife who plied her trade from 10 years old.Maggie O'Hare, a fishwife who plied her trade from 10 years old.
She had been plying her trade since she was 10 years old and sold fish from a basket on the local streets.

She was still going strong as she approached the age of 80 and had no intention of ever retiring.

Maggie spoke to the Press 70 years ago this year after returning home with an empty basket from the Fish Quay.

Out in all weathers

She said she wasn’t happy unless she could get out with her basket. ‘There’s no wind, rain or snow can keep me away from the market,” she said.

Historian Philip Curtis.Historian Philip Curtis.
Maggie explained the art of balancing a full basket of fish on her head, saying she used a rolled towel as a cushion.

She reckoned you needed a load of about four stones to keep it steady.

Maggie O'Hare with her basket of fish.Maggie O'Hare with her basket of fish.
Maggie was married twice, had ten children, twenty grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

Hard work and plain food had been the key to her good health.

A healthy diet of bread, butter and beer

‘Nothing fancy for me,” she said in 1954.

“I can eat half a loaf of bread and butter with a pint of beer for my supper.”

Thanks to Philip for the story which is one of many fascinating articles in the latest Sunderland Antiquarian Society newsletter, which is sent out to society members. You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society.Sunderland Antiquarian Society.
You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]

Tell us about a moment in Sunderland history that you would like us to revisit, by emailing [email protected]

