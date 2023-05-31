News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

Nine Sunderland chippy memories as we mark National Fish And Chip Day

Plating up a serving of fish and chip scenes from Wearside's past

By Chris Cordner
Published 31st May 2023, 14:15 BST

Mushy peas anyone? We've got fish and chips galore in this series of photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.

It's National Fish And Chip Day this Friday and we are hungry to serve up a portion of nostalgia.

So sit back, tuck in, and enjoy these scenes from Fountains in Carley Hill, Bimbi's in Durham, Clem's in Chester-le-Street.

And watch out for a footballer you might just recognise.

9 retro fish and chip scenes from across Wearside and County Durham.

1. 9 retro fish and chip scenes from across Wearside and County Durham.

9 retro fish and chip scenes from across Wearside and County Durham.

Photo Sales
Sunderland Ladies footballers Beth Mead, Rachel Furness and Rachael Laws joined 11 year old Myles Drinkald in 2015 after he won a 'seasoned chips competition' at the Stadium of Light.

2. Sunderland Ladies footballers Beth Mead, Rachel Furness and Rachael Laws joined 11 year old Myles Drinkald in 2015 after he won a 'seasoned chips competition' at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland Ladies footballers Beth Mead, Rachel Furness and Rachael Laws joined 11 year old Myles Drinkald in 2015 after he won a 'seasoned chips competition' at the Stadium of Light.

Photo Sales
Fountain's fish and chip shop in Carley Hill won a Sea Fish Industry Award in 2005.

3. Fountain's fish and chip shop in Carley Hill won a Sea Fish Industry Award in 2005.

Fountain's fish and chip shop in Carley Hill won a Sea Fish Industry Award in 2005.

Photo Sales
Back to 2006 when budding opera singer Katrina Campbell returned to Fry fish and chip shop in Murton where she used to work.

4. Back to 2006 when budding opera singer Katrina Campbell returned to Fry fish and chip shop in Murton where she used to work.

Back to 2006 when budding opera singer Katrina Campbell returned to Fry fish and chip shop in Murton where she used to work.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Sunderland Echo