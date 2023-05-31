Mushy peas anyone? We've got fish and chips galore in this series of photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.
So sit back, tuck in, and enjoy these scenes from Fountains in Carley Hill, Bimbi's in Durham, Clem's in Chester-le-Street.
And watch out for a footballer you might just recognise.
9 retro fish and chip scenes from across Wearside and County Durham.
Sunderland Ladies footballers Beth Mead, Rachel Furness and Rachael Laws joined 11 year old Myles Drinkald in 2015 after he won a 'seasoned chips competition' at the Stadium of Light.
Fountain's fish and chip shop in Carley Hill won a Sea Fish Industry Award in 2005.
Back to 2006 when budding opera singer Katrina Campbell returned to Fry fish and chip shop in Murton where she used to work.