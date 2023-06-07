Remembering Sunderland houses in the 1950s - memories mangles, carpet beaters and the wonder of washing machines
Memories of Sunderland's houses in the 1950s
They were the days of mangles, carpet beaters, or even a washing machine in some homes.
This was Wearside in the 1950s and it is back in the news.
Two semi-detached houses from Rochdale Road, in Red House, have been recreated at Beamish as part of its huge Remaking Beamish project, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.
It got us thinking about the houses you might have lived in back in that era.
So join us as we go house hunting on Wearside between 1950 and 1959 with the help of 9 Sunderland Echo archive photos.
