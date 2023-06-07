News you can trust since 1873
Remembering Sunderland houses in the 1950s - memories mangles, carpet beaters and the wonder of washing machines

Memories of Sunderland's houses in the 1950s

By Chris Cordner
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:34 BST

They were the days of mangles, carpet beaters, or even a washing machine in some homes.

This was Wearside in the 1950s and it is back in the news.

Two semi-detached houses from Rochdale Road, in Red House, have been recreated at Beamish as part of its huge Remaking Beamish project, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

It got us thinking about the houses you might have lived in back in that era.

So join us as we go house hunting on Wearside between 1950 and 1959 with the help of 9 Sunderland Echo archive photos.

Is your house in one of our archive photos from the 1950s?

1. Is your house in one of our archive photos from the 1950s?

Southwick at the end of the green in 1950.

2. Southwick at the end of the green in 1950.

Houses in Silver Street in 1953.

3. Houses in Silver Street in 1953.

Sunderland's newest estate in 1954 was at Grindon Village.

4. Sunderland's newest estate in 1954 was at Grindon Village.

