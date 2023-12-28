When Sunderland's Bentleys nightclub was reborn as Pzazz as we flashback to 1994
Three venues for a 1994 social evening
Popular Sunderland nightclub Bentleys got a makeover and a new name 30 years ago this year.
The Holmeside favourite became Pzazz and here are a series of photos to remember the revamped venue.
Here's a photo from the night of the opening of Pzazz with Manager Paul Klein, and left to right, Christine Hodgson, Karen Wood, Lucy Barrett and Vickie Stewart, celebrating that first day.
Have a look round the inside of the venue and how it looked 30 years ago.
Tell us if you remember great nights at Pzazz and what the highlights of your visits were.
Here's another Sunderland favourite from 1994. The Vestry in Fawcett Street got our attention that year and here are two photos to remind you of it.
We want to know if it was your favourite for a relaxing hour in 1994.
Our third 1994 visit takes us to the Grindon Mill.
You could get Samson bitter at £1.10 a pint and enjoying it in front of the cosy fire.
We would love your own recollections of these social scene favourites from 30 years ago.
Tell us more by emailing [email protected]