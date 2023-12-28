Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Popular Sunderland nightclub Bentleys got a makeover and a new name 30 years ago this year.

The Holmeside favourite became Pzazz and here are a series of photos to remember the revamped venue.

Here's a photo from the night of the opening of Pzazz with Manager Paul Klein, and left to right, Christine Hodgson, Karen Wood, Lucy Barrett and Vickie Stewart, celebrating that first day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pzazz opened to the public in 1994.

Have a look round the inside of the venue and how it looked 30 years ago.

Inside Pzazz as it got ready to open in 1994.

Tell us if you remember great nights at Pzazz and what the highlights of your visits were.

The walls were packed with interesting picture pieces.

Here's another Sunderland favourite from 1994. The Vestry in Fawcett Street got our attention that year and here are two photos to remind you of it.

Inside the Vestry in an Echo photo from 30 years ago.

We want to know if it was your favourite for a relaxing hour in 1994.

A snug look to The Vestry in 1994.

Our third 1994 visit takes us to the Grindon Mill.

You could get Samson bitter at £1.10 a pint and enjoying it in front of the cosy fire.

We would love your own recollections of these social scene favourites from 30 years ago.