WATCH: The Sunderland shopping experience of 50 years ago: Reliving a day at Hintons, Presto, Binns
We’ve got Presto in 1976, the new Hintons store in Fulwell in 1978 and the bakery section in Binns in 1975.
We couldn’t resist a mince pie at Simpsons in Stockton Road in 1977.
Sort that cough out at Fairmans
Who fancies a bag of midget gems. We could get them from Johnsons' in Fulwell Road in 1970.
Coughs, colds, toiletries were all sorted at Fairmans in Vine Place in 1977. We are not finished yet as we are heading to Boots and C&A in the Market Place in 1971.
After all that, it is time for a spot of pampering so let's head for Billy's Shughes for the latest in footwear fashion in 1975.
Leadbitters for perfume
If you needed to stock up on perfume, Leadbitters had all the choices in 1975.
We have it all in our video tribute to Sunderland’s 1970s shopping scene.
