For the first time since 2018, Ed Sheeran is on tour in the UK this summer. Four years ago he played three nights at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, but this time around the singer-songwriter has two gigs at the Stadium of Light on the way.

In addition to the pair of North East nights, the UK leg of the tour will see Sheeran play in Cardiff, Manchester and Glasgow before five shows at Wembley Stadium.

The tour is being used to celebrate the release of his album ‘=’ in 2021 and is named the +–=÷x Tour, referencing the names of Sheeran’s other solo studio albums. It started with a series of warm up gigs in London, Brighton and Birmingham before eight huge shows across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Ed Sheeran at Sunderland's Stadium of Light: Set times, support acts, set list and how to still get tickets. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

When is Ed Sheeran playing in Sunderland?

Sheeran’s two gigs in the North East will fall on Friday June 3 and Saturday June 4. These fall on the four day weekend to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Who will be supporting Ed Sheeran at the Stadium of Light?

Maisie Peters will be the support act throughout the UK leg of the tour. The 21-year-old initially gained popularity on YouTube before signing with Atlantic Records in 2018.

What are the set times for Ed Sheeran’s concerts in Sunderland?

According to Ticketmaster, doors for the concerts will open at 5pm. Previous nights of the tour have seen Maisie Peters take the stage at 6pm before Sheeran starts at 8pm. The gig is expected to be over by 10:30pm.

Are tickets still available for Ed Sheeran in Sunderland?A third night at the Stadium of Light was cancelled, resulting in tickets for the other nights being spread across the remaining two.

As a result of this, very few tickets remain available, but some are still available on Ticketmaster. For the Friday June 3 date, tickets are still available in three seated blocks at the time of writing, while ticket options across the stadium remain available for the June 4 gig.

How can I get to the Stadium of Light?

In addition to being a short walk from Sunderland’s city centre, the Stadium of Light is serviced by both St Peters and Stadium of Light Metro stations. No parking is available at the stadium, although car parks can be found throughout the city.

What will the setlist be for Ed Sheeran’s concert in Sunderland?

Based on the opening nights of the tour, fans can expect a setlist similar to the following:

Tides

Blow

I’m a Mess

The A Team

Castle On The Hill

2Step

Don’t / No Diggity

First Times

Visiting Hours

Own it / Peru / Beautiful People / I don’t Care

Overpass Graffiti

Galway Girl

Thinking Out Loud

Love Yourself (Justin Bieber cover)

Sing

Photograph

Perfect

Bloodstream

Afterglow

Shape Of You

Bad Habits