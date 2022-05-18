Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022: What events are happening in and around Sunderland to celebrate?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year marks 70 years since Queen Elizabeth took the throne, and a series of events will be happening across Sunderland this June to commemorate the historic weekend.

Two bank holidays kick off the events with Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, being used as the extension of the weekend, and there is plenty to enjoy.

Throughout the weekend, Stack Seaburn will be entertaining crowds on the coastline with four days of music and events. Their ‘best of British’ weekend will see DJ sets, acoustic sets as well as tribute acts hit the stage at the site’s plaza to entertain visitors. Events for families and children are also happening throughout the four days.

Lots of events will be happening to celebrate the Jubilee Weekend. (Photo by Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closer to the city centre, the Bridges will be hosting a full weekend of activities. Visitors to the shopping centre can contribute to a giant card which will be sent to Queen Elizabeth, use a special photo booth as well as try their hand at old school lawn games on the site.

Friday will see live music, face painting and cake in the building while visitors on Saturday, June 4, can enjoy competitions which are yet to be announced in addition to further face painting sessions and balloon modelling.

Mowbray Park will also be transformed into a mass picnic location on Sunday, June 5, as part of the Big Jubilee Lunch.

Family events will run from 11am until 4pm including an outdoor cinema showing royal-themed films, a one-day sports club and circus skills workshops in addition to garden games, a silent disco and more.

Anyone looking to start their celebrations early should look no further than Sunderland Mind. The mental health charity is hosting a Jubilee party on Wednesday June 1 with afternoon tea, bingo, local entertainment and so much more. Tickets cost £1 and can be bought by contacting the group.