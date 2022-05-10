Sunderland to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee with free event in Mowbray Park

Mowbray Park will be transformed on Sunday, June 5 as part of The Big Jubilee Lunch – a nationwide initiative to bring communities together – in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
It is hoped that the free event will see people turn out in force to make it a day to remember, while also encouraging those who live alone or elderly people who may not get out often to come along.
The joint initiative between Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council will take place from 11am to 4pm.
Most Popular
-
1
Police appeal for witnesses after a crash in Hetton leaves two men in hospital with life-threatening injuries
-
2
'Ashamed' Hells Angels leader from Sunderland bitten by police dog, arrested and jailed after violence during counter-demonstration at Black Lives Matter march in Newcastle
-
3
37 pictures of runners taking part in the Sunderland 10k event
-
4
Warning to Sunderland fans heading to Sheffield as police incident closes M1
-
5
Man arrested after 66-year-old pedestrian sustained 'serious' injuries following alleged hit-and-run incident in Douro Terrace, Sunderland
An outdoor cinema will screen a number of movies with a royal theme, including The Queen’s Corgi, Royal Night Out and Downton Abbey, and a children’s sports club will operate during the day with circus performers, crown making and even learning how to faint like a princess.
Live music by local buskers and band, Back Chat Brass will offer entertainment and a silent disco-style clubbercise, Zumba and cardio blast sessions will also be held during the celebrations.
Read More
Organisers say there will also be a number of food vendors available, space for picnics and a range of garden games will also be set up for the day.
Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID said: “Groups and communities across the UK will be involved in their own versions of The Big Jubilee Lunch on 5 June and we wanted to make sure that Sunderland plays its part.
“This is a once in a lifetime event and we’ve created a real family friendly programme with something for everyone to enjoy.
“We also want to encourage any older people who may live alone or who don’t get out as often as they like to come along and take part in all of the activities.”
Patrick Melia, Chief Executive at Sunderland City Council added: “A platinum anniversary is an incredible achievement which absolutely deserves a proper celebration.
“We know people across the city will want to join together to mark the Queen’s special day and we are delighted to have worked with the BID to put together this exciting programme which everyone can be part of.”