Sunderland to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee with free event in Mowbray Park

Mowbray Park will be transformed on Sunday, June 5 as part of The Big Jubilee Lunch – a nationwide initiative to bring communities together – in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It is hoped that the free event will see people turn out in force to make it a day to remember, while also encouraging those who live alone or elderly people who may not get out often to come along.

The joint initiative between Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council will take place from 11am to 4pm.

An outdoor cinema will screen a number of movies with a royal theme, including The Queen’s Corgi, Royal Night Out and Downton Abbey, and a children’s sports club will operate during the day with circus performers, crown making and even learning how to faint like a princess.

Live music by local buskers and band, Back Chat Brass will offer entertainment and a silent disco-style clubbercise, Zumba and cardio blast sessions will also be held during the celebrations.

Organisers say there will also be a number of food vendors available, space for picnics and a range of garden games will also be set up for the day.

Queen Elizabeth II marks her 70th year on the throne in 2022. (Photo by Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID said: “Groups and communities across the UK will be involved in their own versions of The Big Jubilee Lunch on 5 June and we wanted to make sure that Sunderland plays its part.

“This is a once in a lifetime event and we’ve created a real family friendly programme with something for everyone to enjoy.

“We also want to encourage any older people who may live alone or who don’t get out as often as they like to come along and take part in all of the activities.”

Patrick Melia, Chief Executive at Sunderland City Council added: “A platinum anniversary is an incredible achievement which absolutely deserves a proper celebration.