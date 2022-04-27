Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has released a statement saying that the concert on Thursday, June 2 will no longer go ahead.

A spokesman said: “Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Ed Sheeran’s Sunderland, Stadium of Light show on Thursday 2 June is unable to take place. The Friday and Saturday shows will continue to take place as scheduled and ticket holders for the Thursday show will be accommodated at one of those alternative shows.”

There’s been much excitement for the arrival of one of music’s biggest stars, who announced the 2022 tour last year, on which he’ll be performing tracks from his +-=÷x album.

Ed Sheeran has cancelled one of this three Sunderland dates. Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Earlier this week it was announced that Ed will feature in the platinum jubilee People’s Pageant, taking place on June 5.