All you need to know about Ed Sheeran ahead of his 2022 tour and dates at the Stadium of Light

Sheeran is heading out on the road for the first time since his ‘÷’ tour ended in 2019, but what should you know about the pop megastar before attempting to get the highly sought-after tickets for next year’s concerts?

How many albums has Ed Sheeran released?

The singer released his first album, named ‘+’, in 2011 – an album which included hits such as ‘The A Team’, ‘Lego House’ and ‘You Need Me, I Don’t Need you’ and followed that with two further records, ‘x’ which was released in 2014 and 2017’s ‘÷’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed Sheeran will head out on a stadium tour in 2022. Picture: Getty Images.

He is set to release ‘=’, his newest project, on October 29, 2021.

On top of his solo albums, Sheeran has put out two releases with a series of other artists, which are named no.5 and no.6 Collaberation Projects, released in 2011 and 2019 respectively.

These records have included features from grime artists JME, Wiley and Stormzy as well as Justin Beiber, Eminem and Camilla Cabello.

What genre of music is he catogorised as?

Traditionally, Sheeran is considered to be a singer-songwriter pop artist with elements of folk and hip-hop. This morphing of genres is part of the reasoning behind his worldwide appeal and why fans flock to see him play at stadiums across the world.

Which of his albums have reached number one?

The 30 year old has a spectacular chart record with four of his five long-form releases reaching the top spot in the album chart. His No.5 Collaboration album reached number 46 but he bounced back well, with each of his last three albums going straight to the top of the charts.

The singer has also seen his last three albums, including the no.6 Collaberation project, reach the top spot in sales tables across the world, including the USA.

How many records has Sheeran sold?

In total across his collaboration projects and solo albums, Ed Sheeran has sold 20.4 million copies of his albums worldwide including 10.7 million copies in the UK alone. His best selling album was 2014’s ‘x’ which sold 7.9 million units across the globe.

What are his biggest hit songs?

Amazingly, every solo single Ed Sheeran has ever released in the UK reached platinum certification, meaning it has been sold 600,000 times. 2017’s ‘Shape Of You’ has hit the threashold eight times over, making the single Sheeran’s best selling song of his career. ‘Thinking Out Loud’ from 2014 and ‘Perfect’ featuring Beyonce from three years later both recorded the platinum feat six times.

Adding to his remarkable success, Sheeran released the debut album from his new album in June and has already hit reached platinum status.

When do Ed Sheeran’s 2022 tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Sheeran’s recently announced tour, which covers the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe, go on sale at 9am on Saturday, September 25. He will be playing at the Stadium of Light on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.