Car parking in Sunderland City Centre: Where are the cheapest places to park?

But where can you go to save some cash on a trip into town?
Here are the cheapest council-owned places to park across Sunderland. All the listed sites are free to access after 3pm on Monday – Saturday and all day on Sundays and bank holidays.
1. Gorse Road
Gorse Road car park is the cheapest spot to park in the city at 80p per hour. The daily charge is £5 and a monthly pass costs £75.
2. High Street West
The car park at High Street West costs 90p per hour to use with a monthly permit costing £75.
3. Charles Street
The car park at Charles Street costs £1 per hour to use. It has a daily rate of £5 and a monthly permit costs £75.
4. Wear Street West
Wear Street West's car park costs £1 per hour to use, day passes are £5 and a monthly permit is £75.
