These are some of the cheapest places to park around Sunderland City Centre.

Car parking in Sunderland City Centre: Where are the cheapest places to park?

The city centre is full of car parks for the public.

By Jason Button
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 4:59 pm

But where can you go to save some cash on a trip into town?

Here are the cheapest council-owned places to park across Sunderland. All the listed sites are free to access after 3pm on Monday – Saturday and all day on Sundays and bank holidays.

All information is correct according to the Sunderland City Council website.

1. Gorse Road

Gorse Road car park is the cheapest spot to park in the city at 80p per hour. The daily charge is £5 and a monthly pass costs £75.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. High Street West

The car park at High Street West costs 90p per hour to use with a monthly permit costing £75.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Charles Street

The car park at Charles Street costs £1 per hour to use. It has a daily rate of £5 and a monthly permit costs £75.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Wear Street West

Wear Street West's car park costs £1 per hour to use, day passes are £5 and a monthly permit is £75.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Sunderland City Council
Next Page
Page 1 of 3