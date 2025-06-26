Sunderland star Wilson Isidor has also spoken about a previous transfer link with Regis Le Bris

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor has revealed that he came close to joining Champions League outfit Brest last season before sealing his switch to the Stadium of Light.

The Frenchman signed for the Black Cats on an initial loan agreement from Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg last summer, before making his stay in the North East permanent during the January transfer window.

Isidor enjoyed a hugely successful debut campaign in England, ending Sunderland’s successful promotion bid as the club’s top scorer after amassing 13 goals in red and white. But in an interview with YouTube channel Samos TV last month, the 24-year-old opened up on how close he came to plying his trade at the top table of continental football instead.

What did Wilson Isidor say about his transfer to Sunderland?

Reflecting on the series of events that led to his move to Sunderland last summer, Isidor said: “Originally, I was supposed to go to Brest, but for various reasons, it didn’t happen. That’s when Sunderland call me.”

When asked if he was happy when he heard about the Black Cats’ interest, Isidor replied: “Yes, I’m so happy. My first instinct was to call a friend of mine who knows Pierre Ekwah, who played at Sunderland. I asked for his number to call him.

“Pierre can’t answer me so I ask out mutual friend how things are going for Pierre at Sunderland. He tells me everything is going really well, the club is great. So I’m reassured to have the perspective of a player, it’s important. Afterwards, I spoke with the coach and the sporting director, and it all came together naturally. As soon as I knew it was Regis Le Bris, I wanted to come.”

Isidor also went on to explain how close he came to signing for Le Bris during the head coach’s previous stint at FC Lorient, only for rival interest from Lyon and an unexpected injury issue to derail to deal.

He continued: “In January [2023], Lorient wants to sign me. They are 5th in Ligue 1 and having a great season. They were having an amazing season. It was pretty crazy. So I decided I was going to sign there. I also had other offers from different clubs. And then they did some mental work on me, telling me not to sign for Lorient, but rather for Lyon, who were interested in my profile.

“I speak with Laurent Blanc, who is the coach of Lyon. He tells me that he needs me and that I will play. I think to myself, ‘Wow, Laurent Blanc telling me that is something!’. The next day I receive a message from [Lyon] President Aulas, and that was a tough moment. I had already given my word to Regis Le Bris, Lorient coach at the time, that I was going to join them, but those are things that you have to handle like a man. Imagine if he had found out through the media that I had signed with Lyon...

“A week before I was supposed to join Lyon I took a little knock to the knee. I could feel some pain in my knee. When I get to Lyon, I go through the medical tests. I say, ‘No problem’. They ask me if the knee hurts, I say, ‘No’. They insist it does, but I tell them, ‘Honestly, if it did, I’d say so’. Then they show me the MRI: a torn ACL. I was playing injured. In the end I wouldn’t have been able to sign anywhere. At Lorient, it was supposed to be a permanent transfer, at Lyon it was just a loan, so they weren’t going to take me injured. It wouldn’t have made any sense. I was out for three months.”

