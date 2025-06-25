Jordan Henderson has emerged as a transfer target for both Sunderland and Nottingham Forest recently

TalkSPORT pundits Alan Brazil and Gabby Agbonlahor have urged Nottingham Forest to avoid signing Jordan Henderson this summer, but have argued that a move to Sunderland would be “perfect” for the veteran midfielder.

The Black Cats academy graduate is widely expected to leave Ajax this summer, and has been frequently touted for a sensational return to his boyhood club following their long-awaited promotion back to the Premier League.

Earlier this week, however, the Daily Mail reported that Forest had taken an interest in the England international - alongside French giants Marseille - and were tempted by the prospect of securing a free transfer over the coming weeks.

But Brazil and Agbonlahor are in agreement that the City Ground would not be the best destination for an ageing Henderson - although both are of the belief that a switch to Sunderland makes a lot more sense for the 35-year-old.

What have Alan Brazil and Gabby Agbonlahor said about Jordan Henderson amid reported Sunderland and Nottingham Forest interest?

Addressing the speculation Henderson linking with a potential move to Forest during an appearance on talkSPORT, Brazil said: "I don't want to have a go at Jordan... Because Jordan, when he first went [to Liverpool], I think Kenny [Dalglish] bought him, when he first went to Anfield, people weren't that sure, and then he proved them wrong. But he's 35 now, I think Forest... no. Not for me. He's had a brilliant career, not now."

Agbonlahor agreed, adding: “Not for me no. I'm not sure the Premier League will suit him now. I get the Sunderland one. He's a Sunderland lad, I get that. But apart from that, I don't think he's making the cut."

Brazil then interjected: "That'd be ideal for him, Sunderland. Play [for] Sunderland in the Premier League and enjoy it. I'm not saying it's his last season, because he loves his football, but he'll probably go into coaching, won't he? I think Sunderland's the perfect move for him."

Would it be wise for Sunderland to re-sign Jordan Henderson this summer?

Speaking on a recent episode of The Roar podcast, the Echo’s chief Sunderland writer, Phil Smith, said: “I think Sunderland need a bit of Premier League experience, I think that's definitely one thing. I don't have a problem with them sticking to the model that they've implemented over the last few years, but even when you think of the team that did well in the first season of the Championship, it had Danny Batth, Alex Pritchard - it had that little smattering of players who knew the level, and so I think that's going to be important again going into the Premier League.

“I think it is important that you add some more leadership in that dressing room because it's potentially going to be tricky next season at times, there are going to be moments where it might feel really, really difficult, where you might be on a really poor run. Players who can handle that and know how to drag other players with them are going to be really important.

“Really hard for me to make a comment on what level Henderson is at at the moment, because as much as I would love to, I don't watch much Eredivisie, so I'm not really sure where his game's at. If it's the Henderson that we watched, you know, over years gone by, then of course he would add a massive amount to the midfield.

“I get the impression that it's something that would be welcomed by the vast majority of Sunderland fans, from the initial feedback I can see. As we talked about going into the January window on this podcast, it's not quite the home run that it once would have been, in terms of the mood, because of that very controversial move to Saudi Arabia, which we talked about at length at the time. So it's probably not quite the home run that it once would have been, but I certainly think he would add a lot on the pitch and in the dressing room - I don't think there's any doubt about that.”