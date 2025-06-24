Jordan Henderson is attracting fresh interest from England and Europe amid a contract clause that could see him leave Ajax for nothing

The report claims the 35-year-old has a clause in his contract that would allow him to terminate his deal with the Dutch club before mid-July, opening the door for a move without a transfer fee. Forest are said to be one of several teams from the Premier League and across Europe keeping a close eye on developments, with Henderson yet to make a final decision on his future. The midfielder is believed to be weighing up whether staying in Amsterdam or securing a fresh start elsewhere would better serve his international ambitions.

Henderson made 45 appearances for Ajax last season and captained the side under Francesco Farioli, as they narrowly missed out on the Eredivisie title after holding a strong position with just weeks remaining. The former Sunderland academy graduate has been back in the England squad under Thomas Tuchel and is targeting a place in the 2026 World Cup. His next move is expected to reflect those long-term international goals.

After a glittering 12-year spell with Liverpool, where he won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and more, Henderson moved to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023 to join Al-Ettifaq. The move was widely criticised due to the country’s human rights record, particularly by LGBTQ+ groups, and Henderson departed after a short and turbulent six-month stint.

He returned to European football in January 2024, signing with Ajax and quickly taking on the captaincy. Since joining the Dutch giants, he has racked up 57 appearances and remains a respected figure in their dressing room. With interest now growing from clubs across the continent, Henderson must decide in the coming weeks whether to trigger his release clause and pursue a new challenge elsewhere. Henderson has been heavily linked with a move back to the Stadium of Light following Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League.

What Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move to re-sign Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin this summer, according to reports, as the North London club scramble to meet UEFA squad regulations ahead of their return to the Champions League.

It has been claimed that Cirkin is one of several former Spurs academy players being monitored as new head coach Thomas Frank plans for the 2025–26 campaign. Cirkin, now 23, was a key figure in Sunderland’s promotion-winning season, making 39 appearances as Régis Le Bris’ side returned to the Premier League via the play-offs. The defender has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light, and his future remains uncertain heading into the final year of his deal.

Tottenham are facing pressure to comply with UEFA’s squad registration rules, which require every Champions League side to name at least four ‘club-trained’ players – footballers who spent at least three full seasons with the club between the ages of 15 and 21.

