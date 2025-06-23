Sunderland may need to wait or pay big to land ex-Wolves coach Neil Cutler after Tom Weal’s departure

Sunderland have encountered a stumbling block in their bid to appoint Neil Cutler as their next goalkeeping coach.

Cutler, who was previously on the coaching staff at Wolverhampton Wanderers, is currently on extended gardening leave following his departure from Molineux – a situation that could complicate any immediate appointment. According to The Sun, Sunderland would have to either wait out his contractual leave period or offer a significant compensation package to bring him in now.

The development comes after Sunderland confirmed the departure of first-team goalkeeping coach Tom Weal, who has joined League Two side Milton Keynes Dons in a new role. Weal joined the Black Cats in February from Carlisle United, stepping into the vacancy left by Mike Dodds’ move to Wycombe Wanderers. Despite his short time on Wearside, Weal formed a strong bond with head coach Régis Le Bris and quickly became a trusted figure within the backroom team.

Working closely with Anthony Patterson and the club’s senior keepers, Weal contributed to a strong defensive finish to the 2024–25 campaign, helping Sunderland seal a dramatic promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs.

In a statement, the club thanked Weal for his contribution and wished him well. Head of Coaching Stuart English added: “After arriving following the departure of Mike Dodds, [Tom] formed an immediate connection with our coaching team and players. He played an important role throughout the remainder of the season, as the team achieved something truly special.”

Weal’s departure marks the first confirmed change to Le Bris’ staff since promotion was secured at Wembley, though further tweaks to the Premier League coaching setup are expected in the coming weeks. Cutler, 47, is widely regarded as one of the most respected goalkeeping coaches in English football, having previously worked with the likes of Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion before his spell at Wolves. Whether Sunderland can break through the current contractual complications remains to be seen, but their interest appears genuine and ongoing.

What Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move to re-sign Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin this summer, according to reports, as the North London club scramble to meet UEFA squad regulations ahead of their return to the Champions League.

It has been claimed that Cirkin is one of several former Spurs academy players being monitored as new head coach Thomas Frank plans for the 2025–26 campaign. Cirkin, now 23, was a key figure in Sunderland’s promotion-winning season, making 39 appearances as Régis Le Bris’ side returned to the Premier League via the play-offs. The defender has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light, and his future remains uncertain heading into the final year of his deal.

Tottenham are facing pressure to comply with UEFA’s squad registration rules, which require every Champions League side to name at least four ‘club-trained’ players – footballers who spent at least three full seasons with the club between the ages of 15 and 21.