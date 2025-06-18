A home opener against West Ham, no ‘Big Six’ game until October, and two huge derbies with Newcastle await

It is Premier League fixtures release day with Sunderland involved for the first time in eight seasons following promotion from the Championship at Wembley against Sheffield United in the play-off final.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know regarding Sunderland’s fixtures in the Premier League, including when they will face Newcastle United, and the club’s festive games:

Sunderland’s start and Newcastle United games

Sunderland’s long-awaited return to the Premier League will begin at the Stadium of Light against West Ham United on Saturday, August 16. The newly-promoted Black Cats then travel to Turf Moor a week later to face Burnley in their first away fixture of the 2025–26 campaign.

Sunderland don’t play any of the traditional “big six” until October. After West Ham and Burnley come Brentford, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest in their opening six games. It’s a run that offers Régis Le Bris and his newly promoted side a chance to potentially get some points on the board, though every game will be tough next season.

Their first test against a “big six” club comes on October 4 with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. After that, a tougher stretch of games follows – including back-to-back away trips to Chelsea and both Manchester clubs in late autumn.

Fans won’t have to wait long for the season’s biggest game either – the first Wear-Tyne derby in nine years arrives on Saturday, December 13, when Newcastle United visit Wearside in what will undoubtedly be a fiery occasion. The reverse fixture at St James’ Park is set for Saturday, March 21.

Sunderland’s festive and New Year fixtures

Sunderland’s do not have Boxing Day clash scheduled but will host Leeds United on Saturday, December 27 instead– a potentially vital game in the context of both clubs' survival hopes. Similary, Sunderland do not have a game on New Year’s Day, but the Black Cats will make the trip to north London to take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, January 3.

Sunderland’s final stretch

The final home fixture of the season will take place on Sunday, May 24, with Chelsea the visitors to the Stadium of Light. Before that, Sunderland’s last away day sees them travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Sunday, May 17.

The Premier League notes that all fixtures are subject to change, and also states that all Saturday fixtures kick-off at 3pm. All midweek rounds are listed for Wednesday (except for Tuesday, 30 December) and will kick-off at 8pm.

Sunderland's 2025/26 Premier League fixture list

August

16 – West Ham United (H)

23 – Burnley (A)

30 – Brentford (H)

September

13 – Crystal Palace (A)

20 – Aston Villa (H)

27 – Nottingham Forest (A)

October

4 – Manchester United (A)

18 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

25 – Chelsea (A)

November

1 – Everton (H)

8 – Arsenal (H)

22 – Fulham (A)

29 – A.F.C. Bournemouth (H)

December

3 – Liverpool (A)

6 – Manchester City (A)

13 – Newcastle United (H)

20 – Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

27 – Leeds United (H)

30 – Manchester City (H)

January

3 – Tottenham Hotspur (A)

7 – Brentford (A)

17 – Crystal Palace (H)

24 – West Ham United (A)

31 – Burnley (H)

February

7 – Arsenal (A)

11 – Liverpool (H)

21 – Fulham (H)

28 – A.F.C. Bournemouth (A)

March

4 – Leeds United (A)

14 – Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

21 – Newcastle United (A)

April

11 – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

18 – Aston Villa (A)

25 – Nottingham Forest (H)

May

2 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

9 – Manchester United (H)

17 – Everton (A)

24 – Chelsea (H)

What Sunderland fans need to know about the new Premier League TV deal

The 2025-26 season not only marks Sunderland’s long-awaited Premier League return – it also coincides with a major shake-up in the top flight’s domestic TV broadcasting. A brand-new rights agreement comes into effect this term, changing when and how fans can watch their team. Here’s everything Sunderland supporters need to know.

More live games than ever – but fewer broadcasters

The biggest headline? More live matches will be shown than ever before – but across fewer platforms. Every Premier League fixture that does not fall into the protected Saturday 3pm blackout slot will now be broadcast live in the UK. Sky Sports are the biggest winners, dramatically increasing their coverage. They will now show at least 215 live games per season, up from 128 under the previous deal. TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) also retain a presence, but Amazon Prime is no longer part of the domestic rights picture.

How are the matches split?

TNT Sports have retained their traditional Saturday 12:30pm slot and will show every fixture from the Premier League’s fourth and fifth midweek rounds. Every club will have at least one game – and up to six – selected in those TNT-exclusive rounds. Sky Sports will continue to dominate Super Sunday (4:30pm kick-offs), as well as picking up Saturday 5:30pm games, Friday night matches, and Monday night football.

For the first time, Sky will also show multiple live matches at 2pm on certain Sundays – a slot that previously hosted only one televised fixture. They’ve also secured the rights to show three full sets of midweek fixtures across the season, although the specific broadcast format is still to be confirmed.

What does this mean for Sunderland supporters?

More TV coverage means more visibility – but it also brings more disruption. Saturday 3pm home kick-offs will be less common than ever before, with more fixtures being moved to Sunday or Monday to accommodate live broadcasts.

For fans watching from home, the setup will feel similar to the EFL's Sky Sports coverage last season: almost every non-3pm game will be accessible through either Sky or TNT. Midweek games will also be broadcast via these two channels – but the traditional “Amazon Prime round” of festive fixtures is no more. So while the return to the Premier League brings more exposure and coverage, fans may need to adjust to a far less predictable schedule.