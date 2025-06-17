Birmingham will receive a big cut of Sunderland’s £32m sale of Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old midfielder joined the Bundesliga giants this summer in a deal that could eventually be worth up to £32million if performance-related add-ons are triggered. Sunderland will receive the majority of that fee, but Birmingham have also profited thanks to a 15 percent sell-on clause included in the £1.5million deal that took Jobe to Wearside two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initial £27.8million base fee would translate into just over £4million for the Championship side – a timely financial boost ahead of a key summer at St Andrew’s. Including the original £1.5million transfer fee, Jobe Bellingham has now generated around £5.5million in total income for Birmingham since leaving their academy.

That figure adds to the already significant windfall brought in by his older brother Jude, who moved from Birmingham to Dortmund for £25million in 2020. A further £10million followed when Jude completed his high-profile switch to Real Madrid in 2023. Combined, the Bellingham brothers have now earned Birmingham just over £40million in transfer income over the past five years.

What did Kristjaan Speakman say about Jobe Bellingham’s Sunderland exit?

Speaking at the time of Bellingham’s departure for Dortmund, Speakman said: “I had no doubts that Jobe would develop with us at Sunderland. He has an unrelenting commitment to improvement that only the very best possess, and his progression is clear for all to see. Less obvious are the sacrifices and the challenges along the way, and I couldn’t be prouder of how he’s conducted himself and embraced the club, the community, and our supporters.

“He’s lived and breathed Sunderland every step of the way. For our club, it’s another representation of the strength of our strategy and what’s possible. Jobe wanted to create his own story, be part of a new Sunderland, and make a lasting impact. He achieved all of this, and although we are naturally disappointed to lose a player of Jobe’s quality, everyone at SAFC wishes him well in this next stage of his journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What did Jobe Bellingham say about his Sunderland exit?

“Dear Sunderland, It’s time for me to say farewell to all the loyal people of Sunderland, who have powered me through two incredible years in Red & White. Your support, on so many occasions, has completely blown me away, especially in the times of adversity which we pulled through together. You welcomed me as a kid leaving home for the first time, and I am proud that our relationship has grown to be so strong ever since. Your support for the team and I since I arrived at your club was unwavering, and for that I am forever indebted to you as people and supporters.

“I will always represent Wearside in all that I strive to achieve in the rest of my career, wherever that may be. I hope that I have made you proud along the way, and in return you have made me the player that has reached the heights I find myself at today. So thank you. I will love and remember you fondly for the rest of my life, from the bottom of my heart.

“I tried to embody the passion you have for the city on the football pitch and I’m so incredibly delighted that our journey came to an end with a victory at Wembley to restore the club in its rightful place. To the staff, players & most importantly the supporters thank you so much & good luck for the future. Jobe, Adopted Mackem.”

Your next Sunderland read: 7 deals Sunderland could complete as summer transfer window reopens including former Black Cats stars