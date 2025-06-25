Sunderland, Birmingham City and Burnley have been linked with Watford midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze

The 25-year-old Georgia international is attracting interest following an impressive campaign in the Championship and a strong showing at Euro 2024. Burnley are reportedly leading the race to sign the versatile midfielder, though both Sunderland and Birmingham City are also said to be keen.

Chakvetadze featured 39 times for Watford in the Championship last season, contributing two goals and playing a key role in the club’s mid-table finish. Comfortable in central midfield or operating from the flanks, the creative playmaker is known for his distinctive on-pitch style, regularly turning out with his socks rolled down to his ankles.

The former Gent man has 39 caps for Georgia and started all of their matches during the last European Championship in Germany. His performances for club and country have reportedly put him on the radar of several English clubs, with SportsBoom claiming that all three suitors – Burnley, Birmingham and Sunderland – see Chakvetadze as a high-upside addition.

Sources cited in the report suggest the player would welcome a move to the Premier League but is open to remaining in the Championship if the right project is put in front of him. Chakvetadze joined Watford on loan from Gent in the summer of 2023 before making the switch permanent in February 2024. He signed a contract running until June 2029 and is currently valued in the region of £4–5million. His reported wages are around £25,000 per week – a figure which could prove a sticking point for several Championship clubs but would be far more manageable for a top-flight outfit like Sunderland or Burnley.

Sunderland have already been active in the market this summer as they prepare for life back in the Premier League under Régis Le Bris. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and new incoming head of recruitment Florent Ghisolfi (arrival not confirmed yet) are overseeing a squad rebuild that is expected to prioritise young talent with resale value, but the club are also believed to be open to acquiring more experienced options in key areas.

Chakvetadze, who has also had loan spells in Germany with Hamburger SV and in Slovakia with Slovan Bratislava, is seen as a player entering his prime and offering both flair and flexibility. His international pedigree and experience across multiple European leagues add further appeal.

What other Sunderland transfer news is there?

Sunderland’s summer recruitment drive continues to pick up speed, with fresh reports linking the Black Cats to three high-profile targets as Régis Le Bris and Kristjaan Speakman shape a squad capable of competing in the Premier League.

Top of the agenda is Sassuolo winger Armand Laurienté, who has emerged as a serious target for Sunderland in recent days. Italian outlet Il Sussidiario claims the club are willing to offer around €20million (£17million) for the Frenchman, who scored 18 and assisted six in Serie B last season. Laurienté is a player Le Bris knows well from their time together at Lorient, and Sunderland's interest appears concrete, with discussions reportedly already underway. The 25-year-old can operate across the front line and would bring pace, flair and end product to the club’s attack.

In a similarly ambitious move, reports from Italy suggest Sunderland are eyeing a swoop for AS Roma left-back Angelino. According to Gianluigi Longari of Sport Italia, the Black Cats are exploring a deal for the Spaniard, who made 51 appearances last season and remains under contract at the Serie A club. Saudi side Al Hilal were previously close to securing his signature, while Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have also been linked. Crucially, Angelino played under Sunderland’s incoming director of football Florent Ghisolfi at Roma – a connection that could tip the scales in Sunderland’s favour.

