Sunderland’s return to the Premier League has sparked a wave of speculation – and if every player the club has been linked with this summer were signed, the Stadium of Light could soon play host to an entirely new-look squad worth more than £240million.

From experienced internationals like Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez, to rising stars such as Vladyslav Vanat and Matthis Abline, the Black Cats have reportedly shown interest in a staggering range of talent across Europe and beyond. With the club now operating in the top flight again, and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman openly scouting overseas, ambition appears to be growing on Wearside.

This summer’s rumour mill has been relentless – from free agents to big-money targets, Sunderland have been credited with interest in players at Ajax, Liverpool, AS Monaco, Atalanta, and beyond. While it’s unlikely every deal would be done, the speculation gives us a fascinating glimpse into the type of squad the club is trying to build: strong, technical, and Premier League-ready.

So, what if every link was real? Below, for a little bit of fun, we’ve built a starting XI and subs bench made entirely of players Sunderland have been linked with – and it’s worth a staggering £241.4million.

1 . GK: Sam Johnstone – £10m – Wolves Sunderland have been linked with a move for Sam Johnstone this summer as they seek a reliable Premier League-ready goalkeeper. Currently at Wolves, the experienced stopper is reportedly available for around £10million and could be a key part of the Black Cats' top-flight return. | Wolves via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . LB: Harry Tofollo – Free – Unattached Left-back Harry Toffolo is reportedly on Sunderland’s radar following his release. Available on a free transfer, the former Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield defender would add proven depth and versatility to Régis Le Bris' squad without impacting the budget. | George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: Wilfred Singo – £20m – AS Monaco AS Monaco’s Wilfred Singo has been linked with Sunderland as a high-ceiling right-back option this window. With a reported price tag of £20million, he’s seen as a powerful, athletic full-back capable of adapting to the Premier League's intensity. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales