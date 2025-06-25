Sunderland have been credited with an interest in goalkeeper Marcin Bulka

Sunderland have opened talks to sign OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, according to reports.

As per transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the Black Cats are in negotiations with the French outfit over a potential deal for the Polish stopper, who is out of contract with his current employers next year.

Romano suggests that the 25-year-old has been approached by “several clubs” already this summer, but it is Regis Le Bris’ side who are now in “active talks” to lure the player to the North East.

At the time of writing, Sunderland’s undisputed number one is academy graduate Anthony Patterson, but the Black Cats also have Simon Moore and Blondy Nna Noukeu on their books, as well as promising starlet Matty Young, who spent a successful loan stint with Salford City last season.

Who is reported Sunderland target Marcin Bulka?

Bulka featured heavily for Nice over the course of the 2024/25 campaign, registering 40 appearances across all competitions. After beginning his youth career in his home country with Escola Varsovia, he moved to Chelsea in 2016 before completing a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain three years later.

After a series of loan spells, Bulka made a permanent move to Nice in 2022, and has since gone on to rack up 89 appearances on the French Riviera, keeping 30 clean sheets in the process. The stopper also has five senior Poland caps to his name.

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about Sunderland transfer plans?

Speaking at the Foundation of Light's annual fixture breakfast last week, Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed that he had been abroad in the days previous to meet with potential transfer recruits.

He said: "From a club's perspective, we're not naive to what the Premier League is. We understand that our strategy to get here is going to be a different to what is required to stay here. Our objective has never just been to get to the Premier League, it's such a landmark and naturally everyone talks about that but internally over the last two, three, four years it's always been about re-establishing ourselves.

“So we need to do now is go on the next part of that journey, and think about establishing ourselves over the next three or four years [at Premier League level] and hopefully build to a point where he can be involved towards the top end of the league which is ultimately where we all want to be. We're trying to recruit players for that. I've spent the last three days in three different countries, speaking with players and agents. I landed back here at about 2am last night, so the work behind the scenes is up and running and has been for a number of weeks."