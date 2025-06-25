Kwame Poku, previously linked with Sunderland, is set to decide his next move after three clubs agreed deals with Peterborough United

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam has revealed that Peterborough United have accepted offers from QPR, Swansea City and one other unnamed club for winger Kwame Poku, with the player now set to decide his next move.

The 22-year-old, who has been linked with Sunderland in previous windows, is out of contract this summer and technically free to move wherever he chooses. However, the three clubs involved have agreed a deal with Peterborough to avoid paying compensation further down the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remains unlikely that Sunderland are the unnamed club in the running, though the Black Cats are known to have admired Poku for some time. Following their promotion to the Premier League, however, the club are believed to be prioritising other attacking targets as part of a broader recruitment strategy.

Poku made 147 appearances for Peterborough, scoring 30 goals after making his debut in August 2021. He played a key role under Darren Ferguson last season, helping Posh reach the League One play-offs and is now expected to make the step up to Championship level.

McAdam confirmed the development on social media on Tuesday evening, writing: “Peterborough United have agreed deals with QPR, Swansea and one other unnamed club for winger Kwame Poku. It’s now the player’s decision to make as to who he signs for this summer.”

A former Ghana youth international, Poku is known for his direct running, sharp footwork, and ability to cut inside from the right wing. He registered 13 goal involvements in all competitions last season and has developed a reputation as one of the more dangerous attacking players in the EFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland, who are preparing for life back in the top flight, are expected to bring in at the very least one wide forward following the departure of Tommy Watson. While Poku remains a player the club’s recruitment team have tracked in the past, it is unlikely that a formal offer has been submitted this summer.

What other Sunderland transfer news is there?

Sunderland’s summer recruitment drive continues to pick up speed, with fresh reports linking the Black Cats to three high-profile targets as Régis Le Bris and Kristjaan Speakman shape a squad capable of competing in the Premier League.

Top of the agenda is Sassuolo winger Armand Laurienté, who has emerged as a serious target for Sunderland in recent days. Italian outlet Il Sussidiario claims the club are willing to offer around €20million (£17million) for the Frenchman, who scored 18 and assisted six in Serie B last season. Laurienté is a player Le Bris knows well from their time together at Lorient, and Sunderland's interest appears concrete, with discussions reportedly already underway. The 25-year-old can operate across the front line and would bring pace, flair and end product to the club’s attack.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a similarly ambitious move, reports from Italy suggest Sunderland are eyeing a swoop for AS Roma left-back Angelino. According to Gianluigi Longari of Sport Italia, the Black Cats are exploring a deal for the Spaniard, who made 51 appearances last season and remains under contract at the Serie A club. Saudi side Al Hilal were previously close to securing his signature, while Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have also been linked. Crucially, Angelino played under Sunderland’s incoming director of football Florent Ghisolfi at Roma – a connection that could tip the scales in Sunderland’s favour.

Your next Sunderland read: Régis Le Bris handed blow as national publication makes Sunderland coaching claim - reports