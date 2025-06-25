Sunderland are stepping up their search for summer transfer recruits

Sunderland will have to commit a significant fee and beat competition from a number of clubs if they are to sign AS Roma defender Angelino.

The left back, formerly of Manchester City and PSV Eindhoven, was linked with a move to the Black Cats by Sport Italia on Tuesday night and is expected to leave the Serie A club this summer. The club have recently gone through a significant reshuffle behind the scenes, including the departure of incoming Sunderland director of football Florent Ghisolfi. Gian Piero Gasperini has been appointed as the club's new head coach, and Angelino is not believed to be part of his plans.

The club had agreed a fee in the region of €25 million with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal for his transfer, but that deal has fallen through and appears to have put a number of Premier League clubs including Sunderland on high alert. While AS Roma are unlikely to demand the same fee as that put forward by Al Hilal, it gives a good indicator of the level of investment that would be required if the Black Cats are to pursue a deal. It’s though that the club’s asking price is around €20 million.

AS Roma had initially been looking to do a deal for Angelino this month in order to ensure that they have no issues with financial fair play rules, but their position has according to Gazzetta Dello Sport been strengthened by the sale of homegrown player Nicola Zalewski to Inter Milan. Gazzetta report that the club now only need to raise around €8 million in sales before the end of this month, and are increasingly confident that they can do so with Leandro Paredes and Eldor Shomurodov transfer options for Boca Juniors and Rennes respectively. The sales of Tammy Abraham and Evan Ndicka have also been mooted, potentially reducing the need for a sale of Angelino.

The full back is still thought to be highly likely to depart this summer, and would add significant attacking dynamism and top-tier experience to the Sunderland squad. However, with mooted interest from Bournemouth, Atletico Madrid and other Saudi Arabian clubs, it would be a significant coup for the Black Cats to get a deal over the line.

Sunderland transfer latest

Sassuolo winger Armand Laurienté has emerged as a serious target for Sunderland in recent days. Italian outlet Il Sussidiario claims the club are willing to offer around €20million (£17million) for the Frenchman, who scored 18 and assisted six in Serie B last season. Laurienté is a player Le Bris knows well from their time together at Lorient, and Sunderland's interest appears concrete, with discussions reportedly already underway. The 25-year-old can operate across the front line and would bring pace, flair and end product to the club’s attack.