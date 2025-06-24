Sunderland are set to sanction a large number of transfer deals in the summer window

It could be one of the busiest summer transfer windows in some time on Wearside as Sunderland overhaul their squad for the challenge of the Premier League.

So what is the current state of play behind the scenes and what can fans expect next? Here we take you through, focusing both on incomings and outgoings...

INCOMINGS

Sunderland have of course concluded their first deal of the summer by signing Enzo Le Fée from AS Roma, but it has otherwise been a quiet start to the transfer window.

Recent weeks have seen a flurry of transfer rumours, a reflection of the fact that Sunderland have begun the process of beginning to step up their interest in long-term targets. The club had been building two lists of targets in the build up to the win over Sheffield United at Wembley, knowing that they would be racing to catch up with other teams in the event of promotion. After that win they began the work of stepping up their interest, which remains ongoing. Kristjaan Speakman has been speaking to a number of potential targets and their representatives in recent weeks, while the club are expected to bolster their recruitment operation with the appointment of former AS Roma Sporting Director Florent Ghisolfi. Having also held the same role at RC Lens and OGC Nice, Ghisolfi is expected to strengthen the club's network of contacts and build their knowledge of the European markets where they believe they can find the value and quality they need to bridge the gap to the top tier.

The club are expected to invest significantly this summer but in a targeted way, preferring quality over quantity and seeking players who can go straight into the starting XI. The loan and free agent market may be used to bolster the depth and experience within the squad, but primarily Sunderland will stick to their strategy of identifying players with scope for future development and with a resale value. There is an acceptance that the level required to play in the Premier League might require signings with more top-tier (whether in the UK or elsewhere) experience than in previous windows.

Most positions need strengthening, but wingers and full backs are an obvious focus given the current lack of depth. Sunderland also need to build their options in central defence after Chris Mepham returned to Bournemouth, while a replacement for Jobe Bellingham is required.

Dynamo Kyiv striker Vladyslav Vanat is a potential target, as is Sassuolo winger Armand Laurienté and Brondby's Clement Bischoff. At this stage, Sunderland are carefully working through their shortlists to establish which deals are possible and represent the best value. The Black Cats will want their targets in as early as possible, but with the start of pre-season ten days away there is time to weigh up the best decisions.

OUTGOINGS

The sales of Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson to Borussia Dortmund and Brighton & Hove Albion leave Sunderland in a very strong position financially heading into the window, and they are determined not to lose any more key players from last season's promotion-winning side. A key part of the work this summer will therefore be to secure new deals for many of those players, with Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin the obvious priorities as they enter the final year of their current contracts. Expect progress to be made on that front with a number of players when they return from their summer break for pre-season, with the likes of Trai Hume and Romaine Mundle also candidates for contract extensions.

Another key task for Kristjaan Speakman this summer is to streamline the group and find new clubs for the significant number of players who are unlikely to be part of Le Bris's squad for the upcoming season. That group mainly includes returning loanees but will also likely include a handful of players on the fringes of last season's playing squad. Pierre Ekwah is thought to be close to sealing a permanent transfer to AS Saint-Etienne, where he spent last season on loan. Saint-Etienne suffered relegation to Ligue 2 but have ambitious long-term plans and have made clear their intention to take up their purchase clause of around €6 million. A chunk of the profit Sunderland make from the deal if it progresses will go to West Ham United as part of a sell-on clause in the deal that brought Ekwah to Wearside, but it will still represent a solid profit and a decent deal given that the midfielder had fallen out of favour under Le Bris. Nectar Triantis is also weighing up his future at both club and international level. Hibernian are very keen to bring the 22-year-old back to Easter Road after a very successful loan last season, and believe they could reach Sunderland's seven-figure asking price. They would still have to reach an agreement with the player, however, and there is interest from other clubs. Another loan is a possibility. Milan Aleksić could also be leaving the club on loan in the near future, with Partizan Belgrade identifying the youngster as a summer transfer target. The Black Cats are open to the move to ensure regular game time for the 19-year-old, but have been weighing up whether to include an option-to-buy clause as part of the deal.

It is overall been a promising start for Sunderland in terms of trimming the squad, though they will face significant challenges with some of the players not in their plans. Though there will be interest from other clubs, many players will have seen their contracts improve as a result of promotion to the Premier League and taking on those deals might not be easy for those clubs. Sunderland might have to be creative as the summer progresses.