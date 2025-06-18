Sunderland are stepping up their search for new recruits in the summer transfer window

Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says that the club's recruitment work is 'up and running' as they look to strengthen for their return to the Premier League.

Speakman was speaking at the Foundation of Light's annual fixture breakfast, where it was confirmed that the club would start their campaign with a home fixture against West Ham United. A trip to Burnley and a visit of Brentford to the Stadium of Light conclude the club's opening months of fixtures.

Speakman again stressed the need for Sunderland to adapt their strategy to cope with the demands of top-tier football, but insisted that the club would again be recruiting with the long term in mind. He also revealed that he had just returned from an overseas trip, in which he met with a number of potential summer recruits.

"From a club's perspective, we're not naive to what the Premier League is," Speakman said.

"We understand that our strategy to get here is going to be a different to what is required to stay here. Our objective has never just been to get to the Premier League, it's such a landmark and naturally everyone talks about that but internally over the last two, three, four years it's always been about re-establishing ourselves. So we need to do now is go on the next part of that journey, and think about establishing ourselves over the next three or four years [at Premier League level] and hopefully build to a point where he can be involved towards the top end of the league which is ultimately where we all want to be. We're trying to recruit players for that. I've spent the last three days in three different countries, speaking with players and agents. I landed back here at about 2am last night, so the work behind the scenes is up and running and has been for a number of weeks."

The Black Cats have already concluded the club-record signing of Enzo Le Fée, as well as the club record sale of Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund.

Foundation of Light ready to capitalise on promotion feel good factor

The fixture breakfast was held to promote the work of the Foundation of Light in the city, with CEO Lesley Spuhler saying promotion back to the Premier League would bring significant new opportunities.

"This achievement is about so much more than football," Spuhler said.

"It’s about the resilience of a community, the loyalty of our supporters, and the belief that brighter days are always possible. At the Foundation of Light, it’s also a powerful new platform, a chance to do more, reach further and change lives on a bigger scale.

"The Premier League is a global stage, but its impact will be felt deeply in our local communities. This return brings with it new opportunities: greater visibility, increased investment, and a renewed platform to drive positive change across the North East.

"Promotion to the Premier League will inspire a new generation of Sunderland supporters, and we’ll be working hard to channel that energy into our programmes in schools and communities across the North East.

"We’ve always known how powerful the Sunderland badge can be when it comes to engaging young people, especially those who might not connect with teachers, youth workers, or authority figures. Now, with the spotlight on us like never before, we have an even greater opportunity to support, uplift, and empower those who need us most.

"To every supporter who stood by us through the tough times, this is for you. And because of you, the Foundation of Light stands stronger than ever, ready to make the most of this incredible moment. We are Premier League once again. Let’s make sure our impact off the pitch is just as powerful as our performance on it!"