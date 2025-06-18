Sunderland are reportedly close to sanctioning another summer transfer deal

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are preparing to sanction the loan exit of midfielder Milan Aleksić, according to reports in Serbia.

According to telegraf, Partizan Belgrade are keen on a deal for the youngster and crucially, the player himself is now said to be open on the prospect of a move. Aleksić struggle to force his way into the side during his first season on Wearside and while that was to be expected given the challenges he faced adjusting to a new league, promotion to the Premier League means his game time could be limited again next year. As such, Aleksić is increasingly keen on a returning to the club where he played as a youth prospect, before his move to Radnicki 1923 where he would catch Sunderland’s attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal could now progress quickly though telegraf confirm that the two clubs are still discussing whether the deal will be a straightforward loan arrangement or whether Partizan Belgrade will have an option to buy. While Aleksić played little in his debut campaign, Sunderland invested heavily to sign him last summer and beat significant competition from across Europe to do so. As such, they might prefer at this stage to see him go and play regularly for a season before they make a decision on his longer-term future.

Speaking earlier this month, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed that the club were looking for the right loan move for some of their players.

“When you progress as rapidly as we have, you're going to end up with players in different categories,” Speakman said.

“If you have a longer period of time, then what naturally happens is you end up with a greater number of players in a similar category i.e capable of playing at the top end of the Championship. Those who aren't maybe at that level move on naturally.So we've got players in different categories, definitely. We've got some players whose next challenge will be away from Sunderland, we've got some that we still feel have future potential and so for those players we need to find the right loan and get them minutes. The Premier League won't be the environment for that for those particular players. I think that's just part of the job, to try and get the right outcome.”