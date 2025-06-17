Phil Smith: My snap verdict on each of the 36 big Sunderland summer transfer rumours

It looks set to be a busy summer of transfer news on Wearside as the Black Cats return to the Premier League

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While there have been only a couple of done deals, it’s already been a busy summer in terms of Sunderland and transfer rumours.

Here, we take a look through at all 36 of the key rumours so far (both incoming and outgoing) to see which ones are highly unlikely and most importantly, which ones might be worth keeping a close eye on…

OUTGOINGS

Trai Hume

Linked to: Everton, Wolves, La Liga clubs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hume has stated he doesn’t intend to leave Sunderland this summer and as such, a new contract that rewards his significant progress seems highly likely. At the moment, this really doesn’t feel like one for fans to be overly worried about.

Dan Neil

Linked to: AS Roma

Sunderland are vulnerable to an extent as Neil has entered the last year of his contract, but at the same time Bellingham’s departure means financially they are very well placed heading into the current window. Neil loves Sunderland so there’s still every reason to believe he’ll want to lead his team back into the Premier League and a new contract agreed as a result.

Also worth keeping an eye on developments at AS Roma, where there has been a new managerial appointment (Gian Piero Gasperini) and where further changes are expected in key positions. Time will tell whether the interest in Neil persists as a result.

Nectar Triantis

Linked to: Hibernian

Hibs want Triantis back, ideally on a permanent deal, and believe they can meet Sunderland’s valuation of around £1 million (with future incentives likely to be included). Trickier for the Scottish club will be taking on the Australian’s contract in the aftermath of the club’s promotion to the Premier League. With interest from the MLS and Germany, there still looks to be a fair way to go before his future is settled. A permanent exit appears most likely but Sunderland are open minded on that front.

Chris Rigg

Linked to: Various

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promotion has considerably strengthened Sunderland’s chances of keeping Rigg, allowing him the chance to test himself in the top tier in an environment where he is settled and the chances of regular game time are good. One to watch as he now has two years left on his contract and a truly massive bid could give Sunderland a dilemma, but for now they’ll be focusing on this season and trying to extend that contract.

Eliezer Mayenda

Linked to: Various

Mayenda has said he’s happy at the club and has three years left on his current deal, so despite interest from top European clubs there appears at this stage an understandable sense of calm behind the scenes on Wearside.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

INCOMINGS

Duje Ćaleta-Car

28, CB, Lyon

A little older than the general profile of player Sunderland would go for but he has been transfer listed by Lyon and the fact that he has Premier League (with Southampton) and top-level experience could make him a solid option as the club build out their defensive options. Early days but seems like one to watch.

Sam Greenwood

23, AM/ST, Leeds United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greenwood is a talented, versatile player who has had a number of solid seasons at Championship level but having struggled to force his way into the Leeds United side over the course of their second-tier stay , it would be a major surprise to see him return to the club he left for Arsenal eight years ago.

Isaac Price

21, CM, West Bromwich Albion

The former Everton youngster fits the bill for Sunderland’s longer-term vision in that he has already amassed significant top-level experience and clearly still has room to develop. A key performer for Northern Ireland who has thrived since returning to England in January to join West Brom. Still has a long time to run on his contract at The Hawthorns so it would ultimately be a surprise if he left so soon after arriving.

Charlie Gray

19, CM, Manchester City

Young player at top academy who wants to play regular senior football and is nearing the end of his contract… not hard to see why Sunderland would be interested in a deal given how well this avenue has worked for them in the past. Would be a big ask to step into a Premier League midfield at this stage but as part of Sunderland’s longer-term planning, you could see it.

Cameron Carter-Vickers

27, CB, Celtic

Defender has enjoyed but at this stage, sources close to both club and player are suggesting that a move this summer is thought to be unlikely. Has a long time left to run on his contract so the Champions League club could demand a huge fee.

Armand Laurienté

26, ST/LW, Sassuolo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had an excellent campaign in Serie B and fits the bill for Sunderland who has pace and creativity out wide, a key focus in the summer transfer window. Though he was not managed by Régis Le Bris at Lorient he will be well known to the Sunderland boss, and wouldn’t command the same transfer premium as many domestic targets. Rumoured interest from AS Roma and Marseille, however, would be a hurdle.

Charlie Cresswell

22, CB, Toulouse

Cresswell has long been admired by Sunderland and enjoyed a superb campaign at Toulouse following his departure from Leeds United. That has seen his value grow significantly but were he to be available this summer you’d think he would fit the bill perfectly for the Black Cats, a player now with top-level experience but still a lot of room to develop. Currently on England U21s duty at the Euros.

Sam Johnstone

32, GK, Wolves

Sunderland will need to add experience and depth to their goalkeeping group this summer and though Johnstone is expected to leave Wolves, it would be a surprise if he moved without reasonable guarantees of regular game time. With Anthony Patterson in situ at Sunderland it’s hard to see that, but time will tell.

Japhet Tanganga

26, CB, Millwall

Tanganga has been reported by reputable sources to have a release clause of £1.2 million to top-tier clubs but is expected at this stage to move abroad if he does indeed leave Millwall.

Ishe Samuels-Smith

19, LB/CB, Chelsea

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Very highly-rated youngster is expected to head out on loan this summer but it would be a big surprise if Sunderland turned to a player with no experience of senior football, especially if not their own player they are investing in for a longer period. A Championship move is surely far more likely.

Reinildo Mandava

31, LB, Free Agent

Atletico Madrid defender will be available on a free this summer and would add experience and top-level pedigree to Sunderland’s defensive options. Clearly would be a big commitment from Sunderland in terms of wages and there is said to be interest from Saudi Arabia.

Matthis Abline

22, ST, Nantes

There’s no doubt that this is the kind of deal Sunderland want to use their increased financial power in the aftermath of promotion to pull off - investing in some of Europe’s best young talent with the capacity to develop and thrive for a number of years. In Abline’s case, a high valuation and interest from established top-tier clubs would make it a difficult deal to pull off.

Lennon Miller

18, CM, Motherwell

A young player who already has significant top-tier experience and is widely known to be one of the best prospects in European football for his age. Definitely one to watch, though an asking price reported to be around £10 million would have to come down.

Amad Diallo

22, CAM, RW, Manchester United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signed a bumper new contract last season and was one of the few players to thrive under new boss Ruben Amorim. Nigh on impossible to see this happening from both a financial and sporting perspective.

Vladyslav Vanat

23, ST, Dynamo Kyiv

The top scorer in Ukraine’s top division last season, a league that Sunderland have scouted extensively in recent times and recruited from. A high-potential player with top level experience and who Sunderland are according to reputable sources leading the race for. One to watch very closely after Vanat’s involvement at the U21 Euros.

Tommy Doyle

23, CM, Wolves

Doyle is expected to be on the move this summer and Sunderland have been monitoring his progress for some time after some excellent loans at Championship level. The Black Cats are in the market for midfielders after Jobe Bellingham’s departure and if Wolves do sanction an interest then it could represent very good value.

Oscar Bobb

21, CAM, Manchester City

Hasn’t quite been able to kick on from his early promise due to a significant injury but if he were to be available, top clubs from Europe would be queuing up. File under very unlikely, would be a very pleasant surprise.

Habib Diarra

21, CM, Strasbourg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Played regularly in a very successful season for Strasbourg last season which may mean his price tag could be a bit beyond Sunderland at this stage, though the talent is obvious. Has also been heavily linked with Leeds United.

Chris Mepham

27, CB, Bournemouth

A no brainer in some respects given the impact he had on and off the pitch at Sunderland last season. Bournemouth’s decision to extend his contract makes the matter a bit more complicated as Sunderland have to decide whether the deal represents the best value in the summer market and the player where his chances of getting regular game time are highest. One to follow closely.

Kwame Poku

23, RW, Peterborough United

A very talented young winger available on a free this summer but is now being heavily tipped to join Rangers this summer.

Joe Gomez

28, CB/RB, Liverpool

Has been loosely linked with Sunderland this summer but that would be highly ambitious, to say the least.

Wilfried Singo

24, CB/RB, AS Monaco

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are expected to turn to the French market again this summer and AS Monaco is a club where they have strong links through Juan Sartori. Singo played regularly last season so this would be a hugely ambitious move, but there’s no doubt his defensive attributes are what Sunderland will be looking to add to their squad this summer. Financially unlikely but worth keeping an eye on.

Eddy Kouadio

19, CB, Fiorentina

Kouadio has been linked with Sunderland for a while but given his lack of senior experience it would be more likely to be as a development signing rather than as an instant first-team regular.

Modibo Sagnan

26, CB, Montpellier

Sagnan could be available this summer following Montpellier’s relegation from Ligue 1 and would represent a more cost-effective option for Sunderland than some of the other defenders on this list.

Max Johnston

21, RB, Sturm Graz

Son of former Sunderland winger Allan, Johnston has impressed since moving to the Austrian Bundesliga from Motherwell. Given Trai Hume’s form it would be a surprise in this window but makes sense that Sunderland are keeping tabs on potential players for the future.

Jordan Henderson

34, CDM, Ajax

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are well aware that Henderson could be on the move this summer and his experience and pedigree would be an obvious asset as they return to the Premier League. Henderson will want regular football ahead of next summer’s World Cup and so there are a lot of considerations for all parties to consider, and there’ll be a reluctance from both to make a sentimental decision that doesn’t work on the pitch. One to watch, for sure.

Demarai Gray

28, LW, Al-Ettifaq

Gray has reportedly been of interest to Sunderland in previous windows and though he’s expected to be on the move this summer, there’s nothing at this stage to suggest the Black Cats intend to be in the race.

Cédric Kipré

28, CB, Reims

Kipré will be well known to Sunderland fans having represented West Brom and Cardiff City at Championship level in recent years. A very dependable performer at that level but would one year on from his move to Reims, it would be a big surprise if he joined Sunderland’s Premier League squad.

Vladimir Coufal

32, RB, Free agent (last at West Ham)

Coufal has been a dependable performer at Premier League level and it’s perhaps a surprise that West Ham are happy to let him go. Has been linked with Everton and a reunion with David Moyes, which would clearly be the most likely outcome if true.

Harry Toffolo

29, LB, Free agent (last at Nottingham Forest)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Coufal, Toffolo is confirmed to be a free agent this summer and it could present Sunderland with a way of adding top-tier experience to their group at a relatively low cost.

Michael Cooper

25, GK, Sheffield United

Cooper is an excellent young goalkeeper, arguably the stand out at Championship level last season. But hard to see where he would fit into the picture at Sunderland just now unless Anthony Patterson left, which there is no suggestion of at this stage.