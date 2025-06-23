Sunderland are preparing for a very busy summer transfer window

It looks set to be a busy transfer window at Sunderland as Kristjaan Speakman and potential new director of football Florent Ghilsolfi look to reshape the squad for the Premier League.

Here we look at every player int he current squad and assess whether Sunderland will look to keep, loan or sell. You can watch the Sunderland Echo team discuss this in full on the latest episode of The Roar podcast.

Anthony Patterson

Proved his quality over the course of the play-off campaign and deserves the chance to step up to Premier League level. Still three years to run on his contract. Might need more senior competition but no doubt about his place in the squad. KEEP

Nathan Bishop

Has one year left on his contract and after playing regularly at Cambridge United in the second half of last season, feels like the right time for him to go and establish himself as a number one in the EFL as Alex Bass did last summer. SELL

Simon Moore

Proved a reliable deputy for Anthony Patterson last season and a valuable presence in the dressing room. Sunderland will be happy to keep him as part of their goalkeeping group and so it'll likely be be in part down to how the player himself sees his future. KEEP

Matty Young

Had a very good first loan at Salford City last season and to step up to League One seems like the obvious next step. Has a huge future at the club but unlikely to compete for first-team minutes this season. Might have a part to play through the pre-season period. LOAN

Blondy Nna Noukeu

An important part of Sunderland's squad last season but might be looking to go and get regular season football. SELL

Timothée Pembélé

Looks highly unlikely to play regularly at Sunderland despite a solid loan spell at Le Havre. The Black Cats will hope that leads to interest in a permanent deal but a Premier League contract with a number of years still to run will present a significant challenge. SELL

Trai Hume

Reported interest from top-tier clubs but Hume is happy at Sunderland and the club will have no intention of losing him. A contract extension appears the most likely outcome. KEEP

Dan Ballard

One of the players Sunderland will be backing to step up after showing his undoubted quality in that play-off campaign. KEEP

Luke O’Nien

Sunderland will likely need to recruit two additional centre halves to have the depth they need for the season ahead but they'll see O'Nien as a central part of the plans both and off the pitch. A big player who has stepped up time and time again. KEEP

Niall Huggins

Huggins returned to full training at the end of last season, and will be looking to force his way back into contention over the course of the pre-season period. He'll want to play regularly but the main thing is just to get a block of training in and some match sharpness. A loan is a possibility at some stage but it's not one where anyone needs to rush into a decision. KEEP

Dennis Cirkin

A player that clearly has the ability to step up and who Sunderland will be planning to have an important part next season. The only slight question mark is that he has at this stage just one year left to run on his contract. Sunderland will be looking to address that sooner rather than later. KEEP

Jenson Seelt

After a long spell on the sidelines with a major knee injury, a loan move where Seelt can rebuild his match sharpness is surely the best option. LOAN

Leo Hjelde

Was an important squad member last season but feels at this stage unlikely he'll play regularly in the Premier League. Still very young and with plenty of time to run on his contract, so might make sense to find a loan move where he can play regularly in his favoured central defensive position. Sunderland can then make a better informed choice on his long-term future next summer, whether as a Premier League or Championship club at that stage. LOAN

Aji Alese

Needs a bit of luck on the injury front. Could be an important squad player because he offers versatility and real pace. KEEP

Joe Anderson

Seems like the right moment for him to go and try and find regular senior football, though has turned down moves in the last couple of windows. One to watch. SELL

Zak Johnson

Talented defender and another loan where he can further progress seems a solid call. How the player sees his future will of course be a big part of the equation. LOAN

Nectar Triantis

Sunderland have a big dilemma this summer. There is interest in a permanent deal and Sunderland could recoup a seven-figure fee given his excellent campaign at Hibernian, which would represent a very solid return. But they also have the option to sanction another loan, where they could revisit the situation and see if he could be part of their squad the season after. LOAN

Dan Neil

Having lost Jobe Bellingham, Sunderland will be very keen to keep the rest of their midfield from last season together. Neil is in the final year of his contract and sorting that situation will be a key priority for the Black Cats. KEEP

Alan Browne

Right now Sunderland's lack of depth means they couldn't let Browne go but it will be one to watch over the summer. Browne was unlucky with injuries last season and never really had the chance to prove himself over an extended period, so it'll be a big pre season for him to prove he can step up a level. One that could develop later in the window depending on Sunderland's recruitment. LOAN

Patrick Roberts

Sunderland need to add depth and competition on both flanks but no doubt Roberts will be an important part of their squad last season having been such a key figure over the last few years. KEEP

Chris Rigg

There will be interest in Rigg between now and the end of the transfer window but Sunderland's financial position is now very strong and they want to lose another first-team option following Bellingham's departure. They will ideally want to secure Rigg's future with a new contract but time will tell whether that is possible at this stage. KEEP

Harrison Jones

Likely to be involved in the opening stages of pre season and will hope to prove he can play a part having made such significant progress last time out. A good EFL loan still looks the most likely option at this point. LOAN

Enzo Le Fée

Will be absolutely vital to Sunderland's hopes of avoiding relegation next season. KEEP

Milan Aleksić

Needs regular senior football and a mooted loan to Partizan Belgrade looks a good option. LOAN

Ian Poveda

Just hasn't worked out so far. Injuries curtailed his progress but the head coach did not appear minded to pick him even when fit and that's unlikely to change anytime soon. A departure is expected but with two yeas left on his contract it won't necessarily be straightforward. SELL

Jay Matete

Another player who has been unlucky with injuries since joining the club. Entering the last year of his contract and after a number of loans, probably needs a permanent move to rebuild his career. Talented and with an excellent promotion record at League One level, so there'll be no problem finding suitors. Sunderland can protect themselves in the deal with future incentives and sell on clauses. SELL

Pierre Ekwah

Close to concluding a permanent switch at AS Saint-Etienne, which will secure a solid profit for Sunderland and give the player the chance to push for promotion back to Ligue 1 in a familiar environment. Feels like a decent outcome for all parties. SELL

Adil Aouchiche

Did well to force his way back into contention over the festive period but Sunderland stepping up a level this season means it is hard to see him playing regularly and two years on for his arrival, a permanent move is probably best. There'll be plenty of interest in a talented player who works hard; the challenge will be getting the right deal financially for all involved. SELL

Abdoullah Ba

Hasn't really been able to build on his early promise and after a loan spell at Dunkerque it looks like it is probably the time for him to move on permanently somewhere he can play more regularly. SELL

Eliezer Mayenda

A massive talent. No doubt top clubs will be tracking his progress but has a number of years to run on his current deal and is happy on Wearside, so at this stage looks set to play a big part next season. KEEP

Romaine Mundle

Sunderland need more depth after Tommy Watson's departure but Mundle will be one of the players they are expecting to step up. Could be rewarded for his very impressive progress with a new deal. KEEP

Ahmed Abdullahi

Hard to make a judgement at this stage but Sunderland will likely want to have a closer look at him in pre-season, both in training and in games, before making a decision on the best course for his short-term future. KEEP

Wilson Isidor

Made a very positive impact in his first season at the club and will be an important player next season. His pace and finishing could be key. KEEP

Luis Hemir

Unlikely to feature in Sunderland's first-team plans. The club will prefer a permanent move providing they can secure the right deal. SELL

Nazariy Rusyn

Appears unlikely Hajduk Split will exercise their option to buy but as Sunderland look to strengthen in the final third they'll likely be open to permanent offers for Rusyn. SELL

Trey Ogunsuyi

Will get some minutes through pre-season and then could potentially head out on loan as already has a decent level of U21 experience. Sunderland will also be wanting to secure his future with a new contract. LOAN

