Sunderland were reportedly monitoring Ghanaian talent Christopher Bonsu Baah

Sunderland look set to be beaten to the signing of winger Christopher Bonsu Baah by a Saudi Pro League outfit, according to reports.

The Black Cats have been linked with a whole host prospective transfer targets in the aftermath of their long-awaited promotion back to the Premier League, and it is widely understood that reinforcements in wide areas are high on their list of priorities this summer.

To that end, a fresh update from GBC Ghana Online suggests that Regis Le Bris’ side had been keeping tabs on Bonsu Baah, but the player instead now looks poised to link up with Al Qadsiah in a big money deal.

What has been said about Christopher Bonsu Baah’s future amid reported Sunderland interest?

According to GBC, the 20-year-old - who is currently on the books at Belgian side KRC Genk - is expected to undergo a medical ahead of his anticipated switch to the Middle East, with a fee of around £13.8 million attached.

The broadcaster go on to claim that Bonsu Baah has attracted interest from various European clubs in recent times, including Sunderland, who were said to be eager to land the wide man before he and his entourage ultimately opted for a switch to Saudi Arabia.

For his part, the attacker recently made his international debut for Ghana, and registered a total of three goals and five assists across 43 appearances in all competitions last season.

Who else have Sunderland been linked with in recent days?

Elsewhere, Sunderland’s ongoing hunt for a new winger has led to links with Danish youth international Clement Bischoff, and more recently Sassuolo star Armand Laurienté. In the case of the latter, the Black Cats have reportedly already “made contact” with his Italian employers to enquire about the player’s availability this summer. Despite being newly-promoted themselves, it is suggested that Sassuolo are “open to offers” and “would not rule out his exit”.

The Frenchman enjoyed a stellar campaign in Serie B last term, scoring 18 goals and assisting six more across 33 league outings. He joined Sassuolo from Regis Le Bris’ former club, FC Lorient, in 2022, and has since gone on to register 31 goals and 18 assists across 102 appearances in all competitions. Prior to his time with Lorient, he began his senior career with Stade Rennais, as well as enjoying a loan stint at US Orleans. The 26-year-old predominantly operates as a left winger, but is also capable of playing on the opposite flank or through the centre of an attacking trio.