Former Sunderland captain George Honeyman has joined Blackpool on a free transfer following his Millwall exit

Former Sunderland captain and academy graduate George Honeyman has signed for Blackpool on a free transfer, agreeing a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract at Millwall.

The 30-year-old had reportedly attracted interest from several Championship clubs but has opted to join Steve Bruce’s side at Bloomfield Road, linking up with a manager who knows two of his former teams – Sunderland and Hull City – well, having managed both.

Honeyman joined the Black Cats’ academy aged 10 and progressed through the ranks to make 91 senior appearances, becoming a key figure during a turbulent period in the club’s recent history. In 2018, he was handed the captain’s armband at just 23 years old, becoming one of a select group of academy graduates to lead the first team. He captained Sunderland at Wembley twice in 2019 – first in the Checkatrade Trophy final against Portsmouth and then in the League One play-off final defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Following that disappointment, Honeyman signed for Hull City and became a key figure during his time at the KCOM Stadium. He played a major role in their 2020-21 League One title-winning campaign, registering 14 assists and being named in the division’s Team of the Season. A move to Millwall followed in 2022, where he remained a consistent performer, making 67 appearances across two seasons.

Speaking after his move to Blackpool was confirmed, Honeyman said: “It feels surreal to be here and be a Blackpool player. The Club has made me feel wanted so much. The gaffer has played a huge part in that. I was lucky to train under him a little bit when I was a young lad making my way through at Sunderland and he's someone I've always admired. I can't wait to work with him here at this great Club and get playing in front of the Tangerine Army.”

Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce added: “We are delighted to welcome George to Blackpool. He brings a tremendous amount of experience to the squad, both in League One and the Championship, and we feel he can play a vital role for us. His quality and care on the ball will be a real asset, and we look forward to working with him and seeing him feature in tangerine in the coming weeks and months.”

What Sunderland transfer news is there?

Sunderland’s summer recruitment drive continues to pick up speed, with fresh reports linking the Black Cats to three high-profile targets as Régis Le Bris and Kristjaan Speakman shape a squad capable of competing in the Premier League.

Top of the agenda is Sassuolo winger Armand Laurienté, who has emerged as a serious target for Sunderland in recent days. Italian outlet Il Sussidiario claims the club are willing to offer around €20million (£17million) for the Frenchman, who scored 18 and assisted six in Serie B last season. Laurienté is a player Le Bris knows well from their time together at Lorient, and Sunderland's interest appears concrete, with discussions reportedly already underway. The 25-year-old can operate across the front line and would bring pace, flair and end product to the club’s attack.

In a similarly ambitious move, reports from Italy suggest Sunderland are eyeing a swoop for AS Roma left-back Angelino. According to Gianluigi Longari of Sport Italia, the Black Cats are exploring a deal for the Spaniard, who made 51 appearances last season and remains under contract at the Serie A club. Saudi side Al Hilal were previously close to securing his signature, while Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have also been linked. Crucially, Angelino played under Sunderland’s incoming director of football Florent Ghisolfi at Roma – a connection that could tip the scales in Sunderland’s favour.

