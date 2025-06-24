The Frenchman marked 12 months at the helm last weekend – and his ruthless clarity helped spark a Premier League return

Last Sunday marked a year since Régis Le Bris officially took charge of Sunderland – and what a 12 months it has been.

From tactical overhauls to bold squad calls, the Frenchman has been central to Sunderland’s return to the Premier League. These are the defining decisions that shaped a remarkable promotion campaign.

1. Brutal early squad decisions

Le Bris made his intentions clear from day one. There were no half-measures or sentimentality. He quickly assessed the squad and moved on several high-profile players who had been regulars under previous regimes. Abdoullah Ba and Pierre Ekwah were among those to leave, with Le Bris identifying that they did not fit the intensity, discipline or tactical identity he demanded. It was a ruthless reset – one that set new standards across the club.

2. Backing Eli Mayenda against the odds

Eliezer Mayenda’s loan spell at Hibernian had raised more questions than answers. Yet Le Bris saw something others missed – and gave the young striker a genuine chance. Mayenda repaid that faith with tireless, mature displays, scoring key goals and offering a focal point when the squad lacked a senior No.9.

Under Le Bris’ guidance, he developed into one of the club’s biggest success stories. The Spaniard netted the winner during the play-off semi-final first leg against Coventry City and equalised for Le Bris at Wembley against Sheffield United in the final. He ended the season with 10 goals and five assists. 15 goal contributions as a 19-year-old turning 20. Impressive.

3 & 4. The Dan Neil and Anthony Patterson calls that paid off

One of Le Bris’ most talked-about early decisions was handing the captaincy to Dan Neil – and repositioning him as a deep-lying midfielder. Many still saw Neil as a more advanced player. But the move unlocked his composure, vision and leadership. Despite early criticism, Le Bris stuck by the local lad – and was vindicated. Neil became the heartbeat of Sunderland’s midfield.

Similarly, Anthony Patterson came in for some stick from some sections of Sunderland’s support mid-season. Simon Moore equipped himself well for four games when Patterson was injured earlier in the season, and many fans vocalised their preference for Patterson to be benched regularly. Le Bris stuck with his man and was repaid with two stunning saves during each half at Wembley.

5. Jobe Bellingham’s best role finally identified

Jobe Bellingham spent his first season as a utility man – striker, attacking midfielder, No. 8, even No.6. But Le Bris saw a dynamic box-to-box midfielder in him and shaped the system accordingly. That clarity paid off. Bellingham flourished with his driving runs, intelligent timing and increasing maturity. His consistency ultimately paved the way for a record-breaking move to Borussia Dortmund.

6. The Tommy Watson call amid a wall of noise

Perhaps no decision better captured Le Bris’ long-term vision than how he handled Tommy Watson. Even after Watson’s £10million move to Brighton was agreed, the teenager remained part of Sunderland’s squad aimid a hailstorm of calls from fans for the youngster to be sidelined with serious questions asked regarding his commitment to the cause.

Le Bris didn’t freeze him out – he doubled down. Watson repaid that trust with the most iconic moment of the season, scoring the £200million goal at Wembley that sealed Sunderland’s return to the Premier League. It was a masterclass in man-management and foresight.

7. Influence on recruitment and transfers

Le Bris was more than a head coach – he became a key voice in Sunderland’s broader recruitment strategy. His influence in securing players like Wilson Isidor and Enzo Le Fée was well documented. Both arrived with pedigree and proved decisive in the final third of the season. Their quality helped push Sunderland’s attack to a top-flight standard.

Like Mayenda, Isidor bagged 15 goal contributions for the season – 13 goals and two assists – as Sunderland were promoted to the Premier League. The striker netted in the semi-final first leg at the CBS Arena and won the club a lot of points during the season. Le Fée proved to be crucial in Sunderland’s success; he assisted Isidor’s goal against the Sky Blues in the play-offs and swung the corner in for Dan Ballard’s 122nd-minute winner at the Stadium of Light the following week. The former Roma man was also influential in the final, notching a “second assist” for Patrick Roberts, who played the ball to Mayenda for the equaliser.

8. Rotation was risky but ultimately rewarding

One of Le Bris’ most controversial decisions came late in the season. With automatic promotion gone but the play-offs secured, he rotated heavily. Sunderland lost five in a row. Fans questioned the timing. But when the knockouts arrived, the squad was fresher, sharper, and fitter than their rivals. Sunderland scored late goals in all three play-off games and surged to glory. The gamble had worked. Even earlier throughout the season, his decision to rest Patrick Roberts at times so as not to burn the attacker out paid dividends.

9. Ballard over Mepham – another big call

Another bold call came during the play-offs, when Le Bris chose Dan Ballard over the experienced Chris Mepham in both semi-final legs against Coventry City. It was a decision that raised eyebrows – but ultimately proved inspired.

Ballard was immense across both ties, delivering dominant defensive displays and scoring the unforgettable 122nd-minute winner in the second leg at the Stadium of Light. Even more impressive, Le Bris managed to keep Mepham fully engaged despite the snub. When Luke O’Nien was forced off just minutes into the final, Mepham stepped up seamlessly – a reflection of the squad harmony Le Bris has nurtured.

The final word on Le Bris’ first 12 months at Sunderland

Le Bris’ first year in charge has been defined by clarity, courage, calmness and conviction. He hasn’t just guided Sunderland back into the Premier League – he’s built the foundation for something more ambitious, more sustainable. 12 months in, it already feels like Sunderland found the right man at the right time, and long may it continue.

