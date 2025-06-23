The Black Cats are monitoring Brøndby’s Clement Bischoff – but face paying over £5million to seal a deal

Sunderland are keeping close tabs on Denmark U21 standout Clement Bischoff – but may need to pay around €6million (£5.1million) to bring the highly rated midfielder to the Stadium of Light this summer, according to reports in Denmark.

The 19-year-old Brøndby prospect has caught the eye during the U21 European Championship and is now being closely monitored by a host of clubs across Europe, including Premier League sides Sunderland and Wolves. The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath revealed that the Black Cats scouted Bischoff at the tournament and are considering a summer approach.

Danish outlets are reporting that Brøndby have placed a €6million price tag on Bischoff – a valuation that could rise following his impressive performances in Germany. The teenager scored twice and registered an assist in three appearances, including a standout display in the quarter-final against France, where he delivered a pinpoint assist and netted a stunning goal from distance.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman recently confirmed that he has been travelling across Europe to meet with players and agents as part of the club’s summer recruitment drive. Bischoff is understood to be among the players identified as a strong fit for the club’s Premier League return.

Brøndby are in a delicate position. While the Danish side rate Bischoff highly, the midfielder has just one year remaining on his contract and could sign a pre-contract agreement with another club in January ahead of a free transfer in 2026. Brøndby are keen to avoid that scenario and are open to offers this summer. Bischoff had previously been the subject of a winter bid from Brighton & Hove Albion, believed to be in the region of 60million Danish kroner (around £7million), but a move did not materialise.

Since joining Brøndby from Fremad Amager in 2022, Bischoff has progressed rapidly. He made 31 senior appearances across league, cup and European competition during the 2023–24 season, becoming a key figure under Jesper Sørensen. Capable of playing as a left-sided central midfielder or at left-back, he fits the profile of versatile, technically gifted players Sunderland have targeted under their current recruitment model.

Whether the Black Cats will meet Brøndby’s asking price remains to be seen – but with strong interest building and only a year left on his deal, a resolution is expected sooner rather than later.

What Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move to re-sign Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin this summer, according to reports, as the North London club scramble to meet UEFA squad regulations ahead of their return to the Champions League.

It has been claimed that Cirkin is one of several former Spurs academy players being monitored as new head coach Thomas Frank plans for the 2025–26 campaign. Cirkin, now 23, was a key figure in Sunderland’s promotion-winning season, making 39 appearances as Régis Le Bris’ side returned to the Premier League via the play-offs. The defender has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light, and his future remains uncertain heading into the final year of his deal.

Tottenham are facing pressure to comply with UEFA’s squad registration rules, which require every Champions League side to name at least four ‘club-trained’ players – footballers who spent at least three full seasons with the club between the ages of 15 and 21.