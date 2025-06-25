The Brøndby man topped multiple attacking metrics in Denmark last season – and could evolve Le Bris’ tactical outlook at Sunderland

Clement Bischoff may only be 19 years old, but his performances for Brøndby during the 2024-25 season have cemented his status as one of Europe’s most promising young creators – and a clear summer target for Sunderland.

Operating primarily from the left, the wide man racked up 10 assists and 2 goals across 29 appearances in all competitions. With 2,772 minutes to his name, Bischoff was ever-present and remarkably consistent at senior level in the Danish Superliga.

Elite youth numbers across the board in Denmark

Statistically, Bischoff was dominant among his U20 peers in Denmark last season. He ranked:

1st for key passes: 24 total, 1.15 per 90

1st for expected assists (xA): 5.04

1st for total dribbles attempted: 158

1st for dribbles per 90: 7.57

1st for crosses from the left flank per 90: 3.35

1st for crosses into the six-yard box per 90: 0.72

1st for through pass accuracy: 50%

1st for deep completions – 52 total (2.49 per 90)

2nd for total crosses attempted: 109, with 37.6% accuracy

2nd for progressive runs per 90 – 4.79

2nd overall for ball progression value – 122.8

3rd for touches in the penalty area per 90: 4.79

3rd for total touches in the box: 100

3rd for smart passes per 90 – 0.33

3rd for progressive passes per 90 – 7.28

4th for total through passes: 16

These numbers reflect a player not just involved in build-up play, but consistently delivering in high-value attacking zones, both as a creator and progressive dribbler. His 5.04 expected assists (xA), the highest of any U20 in the division, underlined just how regularly he created high-quality chances. Notably, he also finished 4th for total through passes (16) and 3rd for total touches in the box (100) among U20 players, showing that he can both construct and finish moves.

A touchline technician with impressive attributes

Wyscout heatmaps show Bischoff hugging the left flank and playing primarily as a left-wing back, receiving high and wide before driving inside. His crossing volume and accuracy set him apart, with many of his 10 assists coming from the byline or cut-back zones, not hopeful balls from deep.

This final-third reliability is rare in teenage wide players, and his blend of width and ball security is precisely the type of outlet Sunderland lacked when Romaine Mundle was unavailable through injury last season. It appears the young Dane could certainly play as a winger for Le Bris, but the option to deploy him at wing-back could offer Sunderland’s head coach more tactical flexibility in the Premier League, including the option to move to a back five, something we haven’t seen from Le Bris at Sunderland.

Bischoff’s directness is another hallmark. He attempted 241 dribbles across all competitions, completing 52.7% – a figure that underlines both his bravery and effectiveness. In the Superliga, his 51.9% dribble success rate put him among the top U20 attackers, outperforming players like Lyngby’s Opoku (50.6%) and AaB’s Ross (54.2%). Only the technically elite Sindre Egeli (55.6%) and Mads Krüger-Johnsen (55.3%) ranked higher. Importantly, Bischoff’s dribbles regularly end productively: he’s not beating men for show – he’s breaking lines, finding space, and delivering into dangerous areas.

He could fit Sunderland’s model like a glove

While primarily an attacking player, Bischoff also contributes without the ball. He made 84 interceptions last season and won 44.6% of his 776 total duels, proving he’s not afraid to get stuck in. He’s less effective in the air, with just an 18.2% aerial win rate, but Sunderland are unlikely to rely on him for that. His strengths lie in pressing, winning second balls, and recovering quickly in transitions – all key traits for Le Bris’ system, which could be set to evolve now the Black Cats are in the Premier League.

Sunderland need another left-sided attacking outlet who can break through lines, attack defenders, and deliver real end product. Bischoff fits that bill and can also operate in multiple positions. He presses with energy, competes in ground duels (winning 44.6% of his 776 total), and contributes defensively too, making 84 interceptions across the campaign. Despite being listed as a wing-back, his heatmap shows a player who receives high and wide on the touchline, then drives infield with purpose. He's a natural wide playmaker, not a system-dependent full-back.

Contract situation and transfer interest

Brøndby are understood to be keen on extending Bischoff’s contract, which runs until 2026, but talks have reportedly stalled. Sporting director Benjamin Schmedes told TV 2 Sport: “We know how talented they are, and I don’t think they’re finished with their personal development. Both can take more steps here in Brøndby, and I still hope they feel that.”

Sunderland are believed to be leading the race ahead of Brighton, who previously held talks. Reports in Denmark suggest a fee of around £5.1million could be enough to secure the signature of one of the most promising players in his position for his age group in Europe, though the top-flight in England would be a big step up for a teenager.

Bischoff himself admitted to Ekstra Bladet that missing out on a Premier League move earlier in the year was “tough”, adding: “I just want to get back on the training pitch and get my mind off it a bit, because it’s on the football pitch that I forget things. I’ve done that, so I’m moving on now.”

Verdict: A smart signing, but there are risks involved...

If Sunderland can get a deal over the line, it could prove to be a major coup. The Black Cats would be adding one of Europe’s most productive teenage creators. Bischoff is brave, efficient and tactically intelligent – exactly the kind of high-ceiling player who fits Sunderland’s development-led Premier League project. He would also bring valuable tactical flexibility to Le Bris’ squad.

But there are risks. Bischoff has been playing in the Danish Superliga – a league increasingly known for producing technically gifted players, but still several levels below the pace, intensity and physicality of the Premier League. Sunderland need players who can contribute immediately as they fight to secure top-flight survival. It remains to be seen how quickly Bischoff can adapt to a new country and the demands of English football.

In short, there’s no doubting Bischoff’s potential. And under Le Bris’ guidance, he could prove one of the most astute signings of the window. But if Sunderland are to thrive next season, his arrival must be paired with Premier League-ready recruits who can carry the load if his adaptation takes time.

