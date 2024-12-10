Naby Keita was linked with a move to Sunderland earlier this year

Former reported Sunderland transfer target Naby Keita has agreed a deal to sign for Hungarian club Ferencvaros.

In a twist that caught many on Wearside by surprise, Ed Aarons of The Guardian reported in the days after the window closed that the Black Cats were keen on luring the Guinean midfielder to the Stadium of Light this summer, but were unable to reach an agreement on terms with the player.

For his part, Keita previously spent time in England with Liverpool, winning a Premier League and Champions League during his five-year stint at Anfield. The 29-year-old would leave Merseyside for German outfit Werder Bremen in 2023, but has endured a miserable stint with his new club, and is currently serving an internal suspension that has left him soundly frozen out of the first team picture.

Bremen took the decision to suspend Keita during the closing stages of last season after the player refused to travel to a match with his teammates upon being told that he would not be included in the starting XI.

At the time, Clemens Fritz, Bremen’s head of professional football, said: “As a club, we won’t tolerate Naby’s behaviour. He let his team down in a time of difficulty surrounding our recent run of form and squad availability and put his own interests above those of the team. We can’t allow that. At this stage of the season, we need full focus on the remaining games and a team who stick together. That’s why we’ve been left with no alternative.”

Since then, Keita has found himself on the periphery, and has repeatedly been linked with an exit. Alongside Sunderland, Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir were also said to be keen at one stage. Now, however, the midfielder has finally been afforded an escape route from his Bundesliga limbo.

In an announcement on social media, Ferencvaros confirmed that they had completed a deal for Keita on Tuesday, with the player set to join on a January loan agreement that will run until the end of 2025. An option to make the transfer permanent comes into effect in January 2026.

Speaking about the transfer, Fritz said: "We are happy that we found this solution together with Naby and his advisers. It was clear to us that Naby would no longer play for Werder. Therefore, this loan is the right step for him and for us. We wish Naby much success in Hungary."