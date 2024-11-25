Sunderland pair Chris Rigg and Tommy Watson were being monitored at The Den this weekend

Tottenham Hotspur had scouts in attendance to watch Sunderland duo Chris Rigg and Tommy Watson during the Black Cats’ 1-1 draw with Millwall on Saturday afternoon, according to reports.

The academy graduate duo both started for Regis Le Bris’ beleaguered side at The Den as the hosts struck late to cancel out Aaron Connolly’s first half opener. Rigg in particular has made a notable mark on the Championship this season, and has subsequently been linked with a whole host of high profile English and continental suitors.

It would appear that Watson is beginning to turn heads too, however. As per TBR Football, both teenage talents were under close inspection from Spurs at the weekend - with a handful of other London-based Premier League clubs said to be monitoring the winger specifically.

Alongside Tottenham, Crystal Palace and West Ham are also credited with an interest in Watson, who was previously the subject of a late bid from Brighton and Hove Albion during the summer transfer window. As for Rigg, it is claimed that Spurs’ bitter rivals Arsenal were watching him against Millwall as well, while Palace, West Ham, and Brentford are all name-checked as admirers too. Various other reports in recent weeks have touted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, among others.

In a recent interview, Sunderland head coach Le Bris expressed his belief that Rigg - as well as fellow in-demand teammate Jobe Bellingham - has what it takes to one day ply his trade in the upper echelons of the continental game.

He said: “The players are good - very good. I have worked with many, many players that have worked at the highest level. It is always a question of potential. We think that they could play at the highest level, Premier League or Champions League. But the question between the potential and reality is down to the pathway.

“I don’t think you can assess the reality of the size of Sunderland before being at Sunderland. I’m very confident for them but it’s still fragile. Yet their behaviours, for example Jobe, Riggy and other players, it’s very interesting their potential and qualities and the way they are managing this relationship with the game.

“If you can keep this relationship with the game then you can exploit your potential. If the environment around the football becomes more important then it will be more difficult. I’m just a part of their journey, really. If I can help them to grow, and if they can help us to grow as a club, then that’s a good connection. So we’ll have to see for the future.”