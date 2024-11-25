The former Sunderland man is attracting interest from Newcastle United and Liverpool

Newcastle United reportedly remain keen on former Sunderland attacker Antoine Semenyo.

The attacker, who now plays his football with Bournemouth in the Premier League, joined Sunderland on loan from Bristol City during the Wearsiders’ second season in League One, signing in the January of the 2018-29 campaign under Phil Parkinson. However, Semenyo failed to make an impact at the Stadium of Light and was limited to just seven league appearances for the Black Cats.

However, Sky Sports are reporting that Newcastle United are interested in the Bournemouth man, who is said to be valued at around £50million ahead of the January transfer window. However, there is a twist in the story. Sky Sports also claim that the Magpies are unlikely to sign anyone this winter unless Eddie Howe can offload some players first.

Sky’s report reads: “He is emerging as a January target for Newcastle, who have been looking to improve on the right-wing for some time. However, it is understood Newcastle are unlikely to make any signings in the upcoming transfer window unless other players leave the club.”

After his loan at Sunderland, Semenyo became a regular at Bristol City and played 122 times in all competitions before sealing a move to Premier League side Bournemouth for a fee of around £10.5million. The attacker scored four goals in his final five matches for the Robins and has since netted 13 in 59 for the Cherries from the wing.

Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle United all have been linked with a move for Semenyo during the upcoming January transfer window with Magpies Eddie Howe reportedly keen on the player. However, the North East club could well be priced out of a deal with reports stating that Bournemouth will demand a fee in the region of £40million to £50million for the Ghana international.

Alongside Newcastle United’s interest, Premier League rivals Tottenham and Liverpool are also said to be monitoring the player ahead of the window. However, given that he still has five years left to run on his contract at the Vitality Stadium, the Cherries would likely demand a huge fee for his services.