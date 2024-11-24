Sunderland, Leeds and Sheff Utd's updated promotion odds ahead of midweek fixtures

Sunderland remain firmly in the push for promotion into the Premier League after extending their run of form to just two defeats in 16 games so far this season.

Since being named as Black Cats head coach during the summer, Regis Le Bris has surpassed expectations by leading the Black Cats into the Championship’s automatic promotion places as we head towards an always crucial festive period.

Of course, things could have been even better for Le Bris and his side had they not drawn their last four league fixtures after stalemates with QPR and Presto North End and a home draw with Coventry City were followed up by late disappointment at Millwall on Saturday.

Aaron Connolly’s first goal for Sunderland looked to have given the Black Cats a narrow win at The Den - but a last-gasp strike from Femi Azeez ensured Le Bris had to settle for a point for the fourth consecutive game.