The Echo's Roar podcast returns to Shots TV tonight, Tuesday, 10.30pm on Freeview 262 and Freely 565.

The Roar podcast returns to Shots TV this evening, with the Sunderland Echo’s SAFC team on hand to discuss all of the latest developments on Wearside.

Sunderland had to settle for a fourth straight draw in the Championship on Saturday afternoon after conceding a frustrating stoppage time equaliser to opponents Millwall at The Den. That result, coupled with Leeds United’s dramatic late win over Swansea City, meant that the Black Cats slipped from the summit of the table, but they will be looking to reclaim top spot by beating West Brom on Tuesday evening.

Regis Le Bris’ men play host to the Baggies at the Stadium of Light, and will be boosted by the return of previously-suspended trio Trai Hume, Patrick Roberts, and Jobe Bellingham. It’s not all plain sailing for the Black Cats, however, with several injury doubts still lingering over Le Bris’ squad, and it remains to be seen exactly what his starting XI might be. With that in mind, our writers are on hand to discuss all of the latest news and updates on Wearside.

The Roar podcast is recorded weekly with The Echo's SAFC team Phil Smith, James Copley, and Jason Jones discussing all things Sunderland.