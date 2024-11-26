Sunderland named eight Academy of Light graduates in their squad against Millwall on Saturday

Head of coaching Stuart English has praised Sunderland as a “special” club following the emergence of a brilliant statistic against Millwall.

Sunderland had an incredible eight Academy of Light products in their matchday squad against Millwall, with Zak Johnson, Trey Ogunsuyi, Ben Middlemas and Harrison Jones taking spots on the bench for the Championship clash.

In terms of Régis Le Bris’ starting XI, Tommy Watson was deployed on the left-hand side of Sunderland’s attack with Anthony Patterson in goal and Dan Neil and Chris Rigg given the nod in midfield by the Frenchman.

Amazingly, 27.2 per cent of the 22 players that started the game Sunderland academy products. Millwall’s Josh Coburn and George Honeyman all came up through the Black Cats system before moving on, while Sunderland fielded the aforementioned Watson, Patterson, Neil and Rigg. Proof that Sunderland’s academy continues to be the jewel in the club’s crown, with several players enjoying good careers even after leaving the club.

On social media, Sunderland’s head of coaching praised the club and thanked the past and present staff members at the Academy of Light, he wrote: “Well done to everyone that’s been involved past and present!! It’s so important for these boys to see a pathway to the 1st team and what makes this club special.”

Sunderland’s draw against Millwall also means that they have now picked up 32 points from 16 Championship games this season, which is their best start at this level since 1998-99 (34), when they eventually won the league.